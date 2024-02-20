English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Pros And Cons Of Face Scrubbing That You Should Know Before Adding It To Your Skincare Regime

If you are confused about adding scrubbing to your skincare routine, we have some pros and cons for you to consider.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Pros And Cons Of Scrubbing Your Face
Pros And Cons Of Scrubbing Your Face | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Having a disciplined skincare routine is important for glowing skin. However, there is this one step in a common skincare routine that is debated. People keep voicing their opinions in favour and against this particular step. This skincare step is exfoliating or scrubbing. If you are confused about adding scrubbing to your skincare routine, we have some pros and cons for you to consider.

File photo of face scrubbing | Pexels

Pros of scrubbing

  • Exfoliation helps slough off dead skin cells from the surface of the skin, revealing a fresher, more radiant complexion underneath. By removing this outer layer of dead skin cells, exfoliation can improve the skin's texture and appearance.
  • Exfoliation can help unclog pores by removing dirt, oil, and debris that can accumulate on the skin's surface. This can reduce the risk of breakouts and blackheads and promote clearer, smoother skin.
  • Scrubbing stimulates cell turnover, encouraging the skin to produce new, healthy skin cells. This can help improve skin tone and reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation over time.
  • By removing the layer of dead skin cells that can block the absorption of skincare products, exfoliation allows serums, moisturisers, and other treatments to penetrate more effectively into the skin, maximising their benefits.

Cons of scrubbing

File photo of face scrubbing | Pexels
  • Exfoliating too frequently or using harsh exfoliants can strip the skin of its natural oils and disrupt its moisture barrier. This can lead to irritation, redness, dryness, and increased sensitivity, particularly for those with sensitive or dry skin.
  • Scrubbing the skin too vigorously or using abrasive exfoliants can cause microtears in the skin's surface, leading to inflammation and damage. It's essential to use gentle exfoliation techniques and products to avoid causing harm to the skin.
  • Exfoliation can increase the skin's sensitivity to the sun, making it more susceptible to sunburn and damage from UV radiation. It's crucial to apply sunscreen daily, especially after exfoliating, to protect the skin from harmful UV rays.
  • Individuals with certain skin conditions such as eczema, rosacea, or active acne should approach exfoliation with caution, as it can exacerbate inflammation and irritation.
Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 15:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

14 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

15 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

15 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

15 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

15 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

15 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

15 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

15 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

16 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

16 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

21 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

21 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

21 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Do You Know These Pros And Cons Of Scrubbing Your Face?

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  2. All 8 Ballots Have Votes Cast in Favour of AAP, SC on C'garh Mayor Poll

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. F1 Testing 2024: Full Schedule, Live Streaming For Formula 1 Pre-Season

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. Newly retired Tiwary calls for greater emphasises on Ranji Trophy

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. UP Board Exams 2024 from Feb 22 for over 55 lakh students

    Education14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo