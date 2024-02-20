Updated February 20th, 2024 at 15:07 IST
Pros And Cons Of Face Scrubbing That You Should Know Before Adding It To Your Skincare Regime
If you are confused about adding scrubbing to your skincare routine, we have some pros and cons for you to consider.
Republic Lifestyle Desk
Pros And Cons Of Scrubbing Your Face | Image:Pexels
Having a disciplined skincare routine is important for glowing skin. However, there is this one step in a common skincare routine that is debated. People keep voicing their opinions in favour and against this particular step. This skincare step is exfoliating or scrubbing. If you are confused about adding scrubbing to your skincare routine, we have some pros and cons for you to consider.
Pros of scrubbing
- Exfoliation helps slough off dead skin cells from the surface of the skin, revealing a fresher, more radiant complexion underneath. By removing this outer layer of dead skin cells, exfoliation can improve the skin's texture and appearance.
- Exfoliation can help unclog pores by removing dirt, oil, and debris that can accumulate on the skin's surface. This can reduce the risk of breakouts and blackheads and promote clearer, smoother skin.
- Scrubbing stimulates cell turnover, encouraging the skin to produce new, healthy skin cells. This can help improve skin tone and reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation over time.
- By removing the layer of dead skin cells that can block the absorption of skincare products, exfoliation allows serums, moisturisers, and other treatments to penetrate more effectively into the skin, maximising their benefits.
Cons of scrubbing
- Exfoliating too frequently or using harsh exfoliants can strip the skin of its natural oils and disrupt its moisture barrier. This can lead to irritation, redness, dryness, and increased sensitivity, particularly for those with sensitive or dry skin.
- Scrubbing the skin too vigorously or using abrasive exfoliants can cause microtears in the skin's surface, leading to inflammation and damage. It's essential to use gentle exfoliation techniques and products to avoid causing harm to the skin.
- Exfoliation can increase the skin's sensitivity to the sun, making it more susceptible to sunburn and damage from UV radiation. It's crucial to apply sunscreen daily, especially after exfoliating, to protect the skin from harmful UV rays.
- Individuals with certain skin conditions such as eczema, rosacea, or active acne should approach exfoliation with caution, as it can exacerbate inflammation and irritation.
Published February 20th, 2024 at 15:03 IST
