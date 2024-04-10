×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Reasons Why You Should Add Ice To Your Beauty Routine

There are many reasons why ice cubes are your best friends in summer. Here's why ice deserves a prime spot in your beauty routine.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ice for beauty routine
Ice for beauty routine | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

What is it that a cube of ice can do? Cool down your drinks? Yes. Make your water taste heavenly? Yes. Add a lot of gusto to your beauty routine? Also yes. Ice, often overlooked as a simple household item, can be a powerful tool in your skincare regimen. Including ice in your skincare routine offers many benefits, from reducing inflammation and pore size to enhancing circulation and imparting a radiant glow. Here's why ice deserves a prime spot in your beauty routine.

Reduces puffiness and inflammation

One of the most notable benefits of ice in skincare is its ability to reduce puffiness and inflammation. Applying ice to the skin constricts blood vessels, which helps to decrease swelling and soothe irritated or inflamed skin. Whether you're dealing with under-eye bags, a pimple, or sunburn, ice can provide instant relief and visibly reduce redness and swelling.

Ice in beauty routine | Image: Freepik

Shrinks pores

Regular use of ice can help minimise the appearance of enlarged pores by tightening and constricting the skin. When applied to the face, ice causes the skin to contract, which temporarily reduces the size of pores and gives the complexion a smoother and more refined appearance. Incorporating ice into your skincare routine can help keep pores clear and prevent breakouts caused by clogged pores.

Improves blood circulation

Ice has a stimulating effect on blood circulation when applied to the skin, which can lead to a healthier and more vibrant complexion. The cold temperature of ice causes blood vessels to constrict and then dilate, increasing blood flow to the skin's surface. Improved circulation delivers oxygen and nutrients to the skin cells, promoting cell renewal and giving the skin a natural, healthy glow.

Increases product absorption

Using ice before applying skincare products can enhance their effectiveness by improving penetration into the skin. Cold temperatures cause the skin to contract, creating temporary micro-channels that allow skincare ingredients to penetrate deeper into the epidermis. By prepping the skin with ice, you can maximise the benefits of your serums, moisturisers, and treatments, ensuring they are absorbed more effectively.

Ice in beauty routine | Image: Freepik

Provides instant refreshment

Nothing beats the feeling of applying ice to tired, dull skin for an instant refreshment. Whether you're dealing with a late-night study session, jet lag, or simply feeling fatigued, a quick ice massage can instantly invigorate and rejuvenate the skin, leaving you looking and feeling refreshed and revitalised.

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jonty Rhodes

Rhodes' PERFECT response

a few seconds ago
Anandi Nandan Chandavarkar

Anandi nab sailing bronze

2 minutes ago
Training your cat

How To Train A Cat?

3 minutes ago
Humanoid robot startup Figure AI

deeptech policy

5 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

6 minutes ago
Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Corridor

7 minutes ago
drugs

Girl Dies of Overdose

10 minutes ago
Sainik School Admissions

AISSEE Counselling

12 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen crashes out

Lakshya Sen loses to Qi

12 minutes ago
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in West Bengal

Amit Shah in Balurghat

13 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty ends at record high

15 minutes ago
Suryakumar Yadav during MI practice

Suryakumar on MI's mood

16 minutes ago
Taha Shah Badussha

Taha's Role In Heeramandi

17 minutes ago
Paris Olympics 2024

Olympics 2024 prize money

18 minutes ago
Akhilesh Yadav

SP Manifesto

19 minutes ago
Gandhimati Balan

Gandhimathi Dies At 65

19 minutes ago
Hum Tum

Bollywood Rom-Coms

21 minutes ago
student

news

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education8 hours ago

  2. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 9 hours ago

  3. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News16 hours ago

  4. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  5. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo