Advertisement

What is it that a cube of ice can do? Cool down your drinks? Yes. Make your water taste heavenly? Yes. Add a lot of gusto to your beauty routine? Also yes. Ice, often overlooked as a simple household item, can be a powerful tool in your skincare regimen. Including ice in your skincare routine offers many benefits, from reducing inflammation and pore size to enhancing circulation and imparting a radiant glow. Here's why ice deserves a prime spot in your beauty routine.

Reduces puffiness and inflammation

One of the most notable benefits of ice in skincare is its ability to reduce puffiness and inflammation. Applying ice to the skin constricts blood vessels, which helps to decrease swelling and soothe irritated or inflamed skin. Whether you're dealing with under-eye bags, a pimple, or sunburn, ice can provide instant relief and visibly reduce redness and swelling.

Ice in beauty routine | Image: Freepik

Shrinks pores

Regular use of ice can help minimise the appearance of enlarged pores by tightening and constricting the skin. When applied to the face, ice causes the skin to contract, which temporarily reduces the size of pores and gives the complexion a smoother and more refined appearance. Incorporating ice into your skincare routine can help keep pores clear and prevent breakouts caused by clogged pores.

Improves blood circulation

Ice has a stimulating effect on blood circulation when applied to the skin, which can lead to a healthier and more vibrant complexion. The cold temperature of ice causes blood vessels to constrict and then dilate, increasing blood flow to the skin's surface. Improved circulation delivers oxygen and nutrients to the skin cells, promoting cell renewal and giving the skin a natural, healthy glow.

Increases product absorption

Using ice before applying skincare products can enhance their effectiveness by improving penetration into the skin. Cold temperatures cause the skin to contract, creating temporary micro-channels that allow skincare ingredients to penetrate deeper into the epidermis. By prepping the skin with ice, you can maximise the benefits of your serums, moisturisers, and treatments, ensuring they are absorbed more effectively.

Ice in beauty routine | Image: Freepik

Provides instant refreshment

Nothing beats the feeling of applying ice to tired, dull skin for an instant refreshment. Whether you're dealing with a late-night study session, jet lag, or simply feeling fatigued, a quick ice massage can instantly invigorate and rejuvenate the skin, leaving you looking and feeling refreshed and revitalised.