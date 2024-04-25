Reasons Why You Should Avoid Getting Nail Extensions Frequently

Advertisement

Nail extensions have become a popular beauty trend that has an unavoidable charm. The art helps one get longer and more glamorous-looking nails artificially. While they can enhance the appearance of your hands, frequent use of nail extensions may lead to various negative effects on your natural nails and overall nail health.

Weakening of natural nails

Representative Image | Image: Pexels

One of the most common issues with frequent nail extensions is the weakening of natural nails. The process of applying and removing nail extensions can cause trauma to the nail bed, leading to thinning and brittleness of your natural nails over time.

Nail fungus and infections

Improper application or poor hygiene practices during the nail extension process can create an environment for bacteria and fungi to thrive. This can lead to nail infections, characterized by redness, swelling, and pain around the nail area.

Allergic reactions

Some individuals may develop allergic reactions to the chemicals and adhesives used in nail extensions. Symptoms can include itching, redness, and swelling around the nail area or even more severe reactions such as blistering and peeling of the skin.

Nail damage and breakage

Representative Image | Image: Pexels

The weight and length of nail extensions can put additional stress on your natural nails, making them more prone to breakage and damage. This can result in uneven nail surfaces, jagged edges, and even painful nail splits.

Difficulty in daily tasks

Long and thick nail extensions can make simple daily tasks such as typing, texting, and buttoning clothes challenging. They can also interfere with activities like cooking, cleaning, and gardening, limiting your ability to use your hands effectively.

Costly maintenance

Maintaining nail extensions requires regular upkeep, including filling, repairing, and replacing them as they grow out or break. This can become costly over time, as you may need frequent salon visits to keep your nails looking their best.

Frequent exposure to UV

One of the key processes while getting nail extensions, is the exposure to ultra-violet. Once the base layer of the nail paint dries, each hand is typically kept in the UV machine for over a minute to make sure the base sticks well. The process is repeated multiple times for both hands, Thus increasing the exposure to UV which is proven to be harmful for human skin.

Extensions become habit

Frequent use of nail extensions can lead to a dependency on them, as you may feel that your natural nails are not as attractive without them. This can result in neglecting proper nail care and hygiene, further exacerbating nail health issues.

Prevention and Care Tips

Representative Image | Image: Pexels

While nail extensions can be a fun way to experiment with your look, it's essential to take proper care of your natural nails to prevent the aforementioned ill-effects.

- Choose a reputable salon with experienced technicians who prioritise hygiene and proper nail care.

- Opt for high-quality products and avoid cheap adhesives and chemicals that may contain harmful ingredients.

- Give your nails a break between nail extension applications to allow them to recover and strengthen.

- Keep your nails clean and moisturised to prevent infections and dryness.

- Be gentle with your nails and avoid using them as tools to prevent breakage and damage.