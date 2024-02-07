Advertisement

There's nothing more disheartening than opening your makeup bag to find a favourite powder or lipstick shattered. All our makeup girlies and boys know this sinking feeling. Before you bid farewell to your beloved beauty products, consider these DIY methods to revive and fix your broken makeup items.

Powder compacts (blush, eyeshadow, powder)

If your compact powder has shattered, don't despair. Start by gathering the broken pieces and crushing them into a fine powder using a clean tool like the back of a spoon. Once crushed, add a few drops of rubbing alcohol to create a paste-like consistency. Smooth the mixture back into the compact, press it down firmly, and let it dry overnight. Your compact will be as good as new.

Lipsticks

A broken lipstick doesn't mean it's the end. To fix it, use a clean tool to gather both parts of the lipstick and gently melt the broken ends with a lighter or a hairdryer. Press the two parts back together, ensuring a seamless connection. To set it, refrigerate the lipstick for a few hours.

Cracked eyeliners or lip liners

For pencil eyeliners or lip liners that have cracked or broken, there's a simple fix. Warm the broken ends with a lighter for a few seconds, then press them together. Once they cool down, the liner should be back in one piece. If the tip is too small, consider sharpening it to remove the broken part.

Cream or liquid foundations

If your cream or liquid foundation has separated or dried out, a few drops of facial oil can often revive it. Mix the oil into the foundation thoroughly, and you'll have a smoother consistency. Be cautious with the amount, as you don't want to alter the formula too much.

Mascara

Reviving dried mascara is possible with a bit of saline solution or eyedrops. Add a few drops to the mascara tube, insert the wand, and stir the mixture gently. This should help soften the mascara and give it a smoother application.

Broken pressed powders

Similar to fixing compact powders, pressed powders like bronzer or highlighter can be repaired. Crush the broken pieces, add rubbing alcohol, mix into a paste, and reshape it in the pan. Allow it to dry completely before using.

Nail polish

When nail polish becomes too thick or starts to separate, a few drops of nail polish thinner can work wonders. Add the thinner to the polish, roll the bottle between your hands to mix, and you'll have a smoother consistency.