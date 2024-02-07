English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 16:15 IST

Spring Makeup Trends That You Need To Catch Up With NOW

As you welcome the blooming season, these spring makeup trends offer a perfect opportunity to look your best.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Spring Makeup Trends
Spring Makeup Trends | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As the chilly winds start giving way to pleasant weather and blooming flowers, it's the perfect time to update your makeup routine and embrace the latest trends that reflect the season's fresh and lively spirit. From soft pastels to bold statements, here are spring makeup trends you need to catch up with for a radiant and on-trend look.

Dewy, glowing skin

Bid farewell to heavy matte foundations and welcome the natural, dewy finish. Spring is all about embracing luminosity and radiance. Opt for lightweight, hydrating foundations that provide a subtle glow, and use highlighters strategically on the high points of your face for that fresh, dew-kissed look.

Soft pastel eyeshadows

Pastel eyeshadows take center stage this spring. Soft shades of lavender, mint green, and baby blue can add a touch of whimsy to your eye makeup. Experiment with these light, airy tones to create a dreamy and ethereal look that complements the season.

Colourful eyeliner accents

Elevate your eyeliner game by choosing vibrant and unexpected colours. Experiment with pastel or neon eyeliners to add a pop of color to your eyes. A subtle wing or a playful under-eye accent can instantly elevate your look and capture the essence of spring.

Blossoming lip colours

Spring calls for a departure from deep winter hues to embrace blossoming lip shades. Think corals, pinks, and peachy tones. Whether you prefer a matte or glossy finish, these cheerful lip colors add a touch of warmth and vibrancy to your overall makeup look.

Feathery, natural brows

Bid farewell to heavily defined brows and embrace the softer, feathery brow trend. Allow your natural brow shape to shine through by using a brow gel to gently define and set them. This trend complements the overall light and airy aesthetic of spring makeup.

Flushed cheeks

Embrace the flushed and rosy cheek trend reminiscent of a springtime glow. Use cream blushes or buildable powder blushes in soft pinks and peaches to achieve a natural and radiant flush. This look complements the season's blossoming flowers and brings warmth to your complexion.

Glossy eyelids and lips

Say goodbye to matte finishes and welcome the return of glossy eyelids and lips. A glossy lid paired with a shiny lip creates a harmonious, luminous effect that captures the essence of spring. Experiment with clear gloss or subtle shimmers for a fresh and modern finish.

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 16:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  2. Kolkata Itinerary To Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy

    Travel34 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News37 minutes ago

  4. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education38 minutes ago

  5. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News39 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement