Advertisement

As the chilly winds start giving way to pleasant weather and blooming flowers, it's the perfect time to update your makeup routine and embrace the latest trends that reflect the season's fresh and lively spirit. From soft pastels to bold statements, here are spring makeup trends you need to catch up with for a radiant and on-trend look.

Dewy, glowing skin

Bid farewell to heavy matte foundations and welcome the natural, dewy finish. Spring is all about embracing luminosity and radiance. Opt for lightweight, hydrating foundations that provide a subtle glow, and use highlighters strategically on the high points of your face for that fresh, dew-kissed look.

Soft pastel eyeshadows

Pastel eyeshadows take center stage this spring. Soft shades of lavender, mint green, and baby blue can add a touch of whimsy to your eye makeup. Experiment with these light, airy tones to create a dreamy and ethereal look that complements the season.

Colourful eyeliner accents

Elevate your eyeliner game by choosing vibrant and unexpected colours. Experiment with pastel or neon eyeliners to add a pop of color to your eyes. A subtle wing or a playful under-eye accent can instantly elevate your look and capture the essence of spring.

Blossoming lip colours

Spring calls for a departure from deep winter hues to embrace blossoming lip shades. Think corals, pinks, and peachy tones. Whether you prefer a matte or glossy finish, these cheerful lip colors add a touch of warmth and vibrancy to your overall makeup look.

Feathery, natural brows

Bid farewell to heavily defined brows and embrace the softer, feathery brow trend. Allow your natural brow shape to shine through by using a brow gel to gently define and set them. This trend complements the overall light and airy aesthetic of spring makeup.

Flushed cheeks

Embrace the flushed and rosy cheek trend reminiscent of a springtime glow. Use cream blushes or buildable powder blushes in soft pinks and peaches to achieve a natural and radiant flush. This look complements the season's blossoming flowers and brings warmth to your complexion.

Glossy eyelids and lips

Say goodbye to matte finishes and welcome the return of glossy eyelids and lips. A glossy lid paired with a shiny lip creates a harmonious, luminous effect that captures the essence of spring. Experiment with clear gloss or subtle shimmers for a fresh and modern finish.