Published 12:40 IST, January 16th 2025
Struggling With Dry Lips And Skin? Priyanka Chopra's DIY Beauty Secrets Is All You Need
These recipes, rooted in traditional wisdom, are inspired by what she learned from her mother, and grandmother, as she mentioned in a cherished video by Vogue.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Priyanka Chopra, a global icon and leading figure in the entertainment industry, is no stranger to DIY beauty secrets. Known for her innovative approach to mixing natural ingredients for hair and skin care, the desi girl even channeled this passion into creating her own haircare brand.
As we brace ourselves for the cold winter months, flaky lips and dry skin often become unavoidable. To help you achieve luscious, hydrated skin and lips, we’ve rounded up three of Priyanka’s favorite DIY recipes, once shared with Vogue.
These recipes, rooted in traditional wisdom, are inspired by what she learned from her mother, grandmother, and the women of India, as she mentioned in a cherished video interview.
Lip Scrub
Ingredients—
- Sea salt
- 100% pure vegetable glycerin
- Rose water
Method—
- Once you bring all the ingredients together, mix it in a bowl and apply gently on your lips. Wipe it off after 10 minutes.
Body Scrub
Ingredients—
- 1 cup of gram flour
- 1 large scoop of plain yogurt
- Lemon
- Milk (For oily skin: skim milk, low-fat or no-fat yogurt.)
- Sandalwood powder
- Turmeric powder
Method—
- Start with mixing gram flour and unflavoured yogurt, followed by adding a little bit of lemon and milk. Finish the mixture with a little bit of sandalwood powder and turmeric powder.
- The Baywatch star talking about her favorite ingredient turmeric, states in the video, “It might give you a little bit of a yellowish hue, so be careful about how much you put in.”
Scalp treatment for dry scalp and dandruff
Ingredients—
- Full-fat yogurt
- 1 teaspoon of Honey
- Egg
Method—
- Mix all the ingredients, a large scoop of yogurt in a bowl, followed by 1 teaspoon of honey and an egg.
- Apply the mixture on the scalp and leave it for 30 minutes before washing it off with a baby shampoo or simply just warm water.
Updated 12:40 IST, January 16th 2025