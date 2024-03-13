Styling Tips To Ace Your Short Bob Hair Look This Summer

Advertisement

The short bob hairstyle is a timeless and versatile haircut that never goes out of style, making it the perfect choice for summer. With its chic and effortless look, the short bob is not only fashionable but also practical for the warmer months. Fashionistas like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Kriti Sanon are embracing the short hair look and you too can go for it. Whether you're considering a new haircut or looking for fresh ways to style your current bob, here are some tips to help you rock the short bob hairstyle this summer.

Embrace the chop

Summer is the perfect time to embrace the chop and opt for a shorter bob hairstyle. Consider a classic chin-length bob or a trendy asymmetrical bob for a bold and modern look. Shorter bobs are not only stylish but also lightweight and easy to manage, making them ideal for staying cool in the summer heat.

File photo of Selena Gomez | Image: Instagram

Add texture and volume

Give your short bob hairstyle a playful and effortless vibe by adding texture and volume. Use a texturizing spray or volumising mousse to add body and movement to your hair, creating a tousled and beachy look. Experiment with tousled waves, tousled curls, or messy bedhead styles to add texture and dimension to your short bob.

Play with layers

Layers are a great way to add depth and dimension to a short bob hairstyle. Ask your hairstylist to add soft layers or choppy layers to your bob to create movement and texture. Layers can help to frame the face and enhance your natural features, giving your short bob hairstyle a fresh and modern twist.

File photo of Gigi Hadid | Image: Instagram

Experiment with bangs

Bangs are a versatile and stylish addition to a short bob hairstyle, adding interest and personality to your look. Consider adding fringe bangs, side-swept bangs, or curtain bangs to your short bob for a chic and on-trend style. Bangs can help to soften the face and create a flattering frame for your eyes and cheekbones.

File photo of Kriti Sanon | Image: Instagram

Go sleek and polished

For a more polished and sophisticated look, opt for a sleek and straight short bob hairstyle. Use a flat iron or blow dryer to smooth out your hair and create a sleek and shiny finish. Finish with a lightweight hair serum or shine spray to add gloss and enhance the sleekness of your short bob.