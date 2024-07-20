Published 20:05 IST, July 21st 2024
Subtle Ways To Embrace Soft Girl Aesthetic With Minimal Pink Makeup
The soft girl aesthetic has garnered popularity among fashionistas for its delicate and dreamy look, further enhanced by gentle hues.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Pooja Hegde arrived in a emerald green lehenga, featuring floral embroidery. She sported dewy makeup and accessorised her look with statement earrings. | Image: Varinder Chawla
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:05 IST, July 21st 2024