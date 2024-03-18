×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 22:40 IST

Summer Hair Care Routine For Men To Achieve Shiny, Wavy Locks

Still looking for a simple, effective hair care routine for summers? Try out this five-step process to achieve shiny and wavy locks.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Hair care routine
Hair care routine | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ensuring your hair remains vibrant and healthy is crucial for maintaining your overall appearance. Neglecting basic haircare can lead to the unwelcome occurrence of bad hair days, where no styling seems to work. To sidestep such predicaments, here is a comprehensive hair-care routine tailored for anyone looking to enhance their hair's vitality.

Commence with cleansing

A pivotal starting point is thoroughly washing your hair to eliminate accumulated dirt and oil. Opt for a modest amount of shampoo, massaging it into your hair to create a lather. This process not only purifies your locks but also stimulates the scalp, fostering healthy hair growth. However, it's crucial to remember that daily shampooing might deplete essential nutrients from your hair, so moderate your usage.air conditioning

Image credit: Unsplash

Hair conditioning

Following cleansing, conditioning is a must for reintroducing moisture lost during the shampooing phase. A small quantity of conditioner can greatly improve hair manageability and hydration. Besides, conditioners can fortify and smooth your hair, reducing tangles and the likelihood of breakage.

Enhance your shine

To captivate attention post-shower, introduce some shine to your hair. Simply warm a drop of hair oil in your hands and apply it throughout your hair for an added glow, deeper conditioning, and a delightful fragrance.

Image credit: Unsplash

Add texture

For adding texture, volume, and thickness, employ a hair powder after drying your hair. Lightly distribute the powder into your hair, focusing on the roots for an even application.

Styling for class 

The culmination of your routine is styling, which varies based on personal preference and hair characteristics. Individuals with short to medium hair may find clay-based styling products offer the requisite hold and a natural finish. Utilise your fingers for shaping and allow the product to solidify your desired style.


Adopting this routine not only averts bad hair days but ensures your hair remains a defining feature of your personal style, while enhancing your overall charisma

Published March 17th, 2024 at 22:40 IST

