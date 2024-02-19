Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 11:21 IST

Summer Makeup Trends That Are Set To Rule This Year

From ombre lips to office siren, delve into these makeup trends for the summer of 2024.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Makeup
फॉलो करें 5 मिनट मेकअप रुटीन | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The beauty industry is ever-evolving with new makeup trends. From bold expressions of individuality to timeless classics with a modern twist, this year’s summer makeup trends promise an exciting array of looks that cater to diverse styles. Thinking about picking your makeup style? Let’s delve into these makeup trends for the summer of 2024.

Makeup trends for 2024 | Image: Unsplash 

Ombre lips for a no makeup makeup look 

Lip artistry continues to evolve, with ombre lips and unconventional lip shapes stealing the spotlight. Experiment with gradient lip colours that seamlessly blend from one shade to another, creating a stunning visual effect. Additionally, explore unique lip shapes, from rounded cupid bows to exaggerated corners, allowing your lips to become a canvas for creative expression.

Office siren makeup trend

This trend is a revival of the geek chic makeup trend from the late 90s and early 2000s. The trend features pencil skirts, bayonetta glasses, and neck ties. However, the makeup is what is the best part of this aesthetic.  It is a combo of a thin winged liner that starts at the inner corner. The main aim is to elongate your eyes. This is accompanied by brows and neutral or red lips. 

Bushy and textured brows 

Say goodbye to ultra-defined, overly sculpted brows as 2024 embraces a more expressive, natural look. Bushy, textured brows take centre stage, emphasising individuality and embracing the uniqueness of each face. Put down the tweezers and opt for a softer, fuller brow that frames your face effortlessly.

Bushy and textured eyebrows | Image: Unsplash

Futuristic metallics 

Step into the future with metallic makeup taking centre stage. Chrome eyeshadows, metallic lip colours, and holographic highlights are set to shine in 2024. This trend allows makeup enthusiasts to experiment with futuristic, high-shine looks that add a touch of drama and glamour.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 11:21 IST

