Advertisement

As summer approaches, so do skin challenges like sun damage and dehydration. Fortunately, your kitchen holds plenty of natural ingredients to nurture and protect your skin during the summer months. Here are some invigorating DIY face masks to rejuvenate your skin:

Cooling face masks

These masks are a boon for dull, dry skin, providing essential moisture and an instant glow. They also aid in tan removal and often feature ingredients like aloe vera, cucumber, or menthol, known for their calming properties, ideal for sensitive or sunburned skin.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Mint and curd face mask

Mint's astringent properties control excess oil and minimise pores, making it perfect for oily or acne-prone skin. Curd balances the skin's pH level and regulates sebum production, contributing to oil control and a fresh complexion. Crush a handful of mint leaves and mix with 2 spoons of curd to form a smooth paste. Apply evenly to face and neck, leave for 20 minutes, then rinse with cold water.

Advertisement

Green tea and honey face mask

Green tea's antibacterial compounds combat acne-causing bacteria, while honey unclogs pores and promotes healing, making this mask effective for acne-prone skin. To begin with, boil 1 cup of water with green tea until reduced by half, then cool, mix 1 teaspoon of green tea with 1 tablespoon of honey, and optionally 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel, then apply to face with cotton, leave for 20 minutes, then rinse with cold water. Use twice weekly for clearer skin.

Advertisement

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Cucumber, tomato, and honey face mask

This combination brightens the complexion and diminishes dark spots, with tomato's natural acids gently exfoliating and honey promoting cell turnover. Start by blending half a cucumber and one ripe tomato until smooth. Mix with two tablespoons of honey and apply to clean face and neck. Leave it for 15-20 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water, post which use moisturiser or serum for hydrated skin