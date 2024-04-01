×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 23:54 IST

Summer Skin Care: Natural Face Mask To Try For Healthy And Glowing Skin

Have a look at the colling effect face masks one should try out from mint and curd based ones to green tea and honey mixed masks.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Face mask
Face mask | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As summer approaches, so do skin challenges like sun damage and dehydration. Fortunately, your kitchen holds plenty of natural ingredients to nurture and protect your skin during the summer months. Here are some invigorating DIY face masks to rejuvenate your skin:

Cooling face masks

These masks are a boon for dull, dry skin, providing essential moisture and an instant glow. They also aid in tan removal and often feature ingredients like aloe vera, cucumber, or menthol, known for their calming properties, ideal for sensitive or sunburned skin.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Mint and curd face mask

Mint's astringent properties control excess oil and minimise pores, making it perfect for oily or acne-prone skin. Curd balances the skin's pH level and regulates sebum production, contributing to oil control and a fresh complexion. Crush a handful of mint leaves and mix with 2 spoons of curd to form a smooth paste. Apply evenly to face and neck, leave for 20 minutes, then rinse with cold water.

Advertisement

Green tea and honey face mask

Green tea's antibacterial compounds combat acne-causing bacteria, while honey unclogs pores and promotes healing, making this mask effective for acne-prone skin. To begin with, boil 1 cup of water with green tea until reduced by half, then cool, mix 1 teaspoon of green tea with 1 tablespoon of honey, and optionally 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel, then apply to face with cotton, leave for 20 minutes, then rinse with cold water. Use twice weekly for clearer skin.

Advertisement
Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Cucumber, tomato, and honey face mask

This combination brightens the complexion and diminishes dark spots, with tomato's natural acids gently exfoliating and honey promoting cell turnover. Start by blending half a cucumber and one ripe tomato until smooth. Mix with two tablespoons of honey and apply to clean face and neck. Leave it for 15-20 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water, post which use moisturiser or serum for hydrated skin

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 23:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's 6

3 minutes ago
Dubbed the 'Queen of Satpura', Pachmarhi stands as Madhya Pradesh's crown jewel among hill stations. This idyllic town is enveloped in lush foliage, featuring spellbinding waterfalls, ancient caves, and dense forest.

Hill Stations In MP

4 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati

India News

6 minutes ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu Hernia Surgery

7 minutes ago
pm modi

election campaign

9 minutes ago
Face mask

Natural Face Masks To Try

10 minutes ago
Drugs seized at Mumbai Airport

Drugs Worth Crores Seized

13 minutes ago
Eye health

UV Rays Protection

15 minutes ago
Trekking

Holiday Destinations

16 minutes ago
Assam: Storm in Guwahati

Weather in Assam, WB

22 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MSD hits 6

22 minutes ago
INDI Alliance Supports Kejriwal

Weekend Debate

23 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni returns with bat

28 minutes ago
DC vs CSK

IPL 2024, DC vs CSK

38 minutes ago
Thousands have gathered outside of the Israeli Parliament to demand early elections and the return of hostages taken by Hamas.

Israel Anti-Gov Rally

39 minutes ago
gi

Tripura GI Tag

an hour ago
Massive fire breaks out in Kadugodi forest area in Karnataka

Fire in Kadugodi Forest

an hour ago
Bhopal police

FIR on Minister's Son

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ABVP Protests Against Puducherry University For Hurting Sentiments

    India News9 hours ago

  2. BJP Releases 9th List For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs With The Best Sense Of Humour

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  4. Ahead Of Maidaan, Other Sports-Dramas To Watch

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  5. Zodiac Signs That Are Incompatible With Each Other

    Lifestyle11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo