Are you tired of using all the hair care products suggested to get shiny tresses without seeing any result? A change in approach can solve this problem. Understanding your hair type is the first step towards achieving healthy, beautiful locks. From straight and fine to curly and thick, each hair type requires specific care and maintenance to look its best. Here's a guide to help you identify your hair type and tailor your hair care routine accordingly.

Straight hair

Straight hair is characterised by its smooth texture and lack of curls or waves. It tends to be sleek and shiny, with strands lying flat against the scalp. To determine if you have straight hair, observe how your hair dries naturally without any styling products. If your hair falls effortlessly in a straight line, you likely have straight hair.

Straight hair | Image: Unsplash

Wavy hair

Wavy hair falls somewhere between straight and curly, with gentle S-shaped waves that add texture and volume. To identify wavy hair, let your hair air dry without any styling products and observe the natural pattern of waves that form. Wavy hair tends to have more body and movement than straight hair, with waves that vary in size and intensity.

Curly hair

Curly hair is characterised by its spiral or ringlet-shaped curls that form tight coils or loose waves. To determine if you have curly hair, allow your hair to air dry without any styling products and observe the natural curl pattern that emerges. Curly hair tends to be voluminous, with curls that range from tight and springy to loose and wavy.

Curly hair | Image: Unsplash

Fine hair

Fine hair refers to the diameter or thickness of individual hair strands. Fine hair strands are thin and delicate, often lacking volume and density. To determine if you have fine hair, gently pinch a small section of hair between your fingers. If the strand feels thin and barely noticeable, you likely have fine hair.

Thick hair

Thick hair refers to the density or abundance of hair strands on the scalp. Thick hair strands are dense and voluminous, often requiring more styling products and maintenance to manage. To identify thick hair, observe the overall volume and density of your hair when it is dry. Thick hair tends to feel heavy and full-bodied, with ample volume and texture.

Coily hair

Coily hair | Image: Unsplash

Coily hair is characterised by tightly coiled or zigzag-shaped curls that form close to the scalp. To identify coily hair, observe the natural curl pattern and texture of your hair when it is dry. Coily hair tends to be dense and tightly packed, with curls that coil tightly against the scalp and may shrink in length when dry.