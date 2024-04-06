×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 22:42 IST

Skincare Tips For The New-Age Man

Men are increasingly acknowledging the significance of skincare, investing in routines that promise not just immediate results but also long-term wellness.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Skincare
Skincare | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The narrative around men's skincare has significantly evolved, pushing beyond the traditional soap-and-water regimen to embrace a holistic approach towards grooming. Today, men are increasingly acknowledging the significance of skincare, investing in routines that promise not just immediate results but also long-term wellness. Dr Leena Aggarwal, a renowned dermatologist at Vibes Healthcare Ltd., unveils a comprehensive guide to rejuvenating skincare practices tailored for the modern man.

Embracing the CTM ritual

The cornerstone of any skincare regimen is the cleansing, toning, and moisturising (CTM) routine. A twice-daily cleansing ritual removes impurities, preventing clogged pores and acne. Toning post-cleansing ensures the removal of residual dirt and balances the skin's pH levels. Moisturising is crucial for maintaining hydration, especially after the drying effects of cleansing and toning. Dr. Aggarwal emphasizes the selection of gentle products enriched with AHAs and antioxidants for a regimen that nourishes and protects.

Shielding against the sun

The detrimental effects of UV exposure on skin health cannot be overstated. Accelerated aging, uneven pigmentation, and reduced elasticity are just a few consequences of unprotected sun exposure. Regular application of a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher is indispensable for guarding against harmful rays. Additional protective measures, such as wearing UV-blocking sunglasses and covering up with lightweight clothing, further mitigate the risks.

Powerful ingredients for age defence

Incorporating products infused with retinol, salicylic acid, and glycolic acid can significantly bolster a man's anti-aging arsenal. These components offer a myriad of benefits, from exfoliating dead skin cells and boosting collagen production to reducing signs of aging like fine lines and hyperpigmentation.

Innovations in skincare treatments

For those seeking profound rejuvenation, hyaluronic acid-based bio-remodeling treatments offer a promising solution. These procedures, such as Profhilo, leverage the body's natural collagen synthesis mechanisms, enhancing skin elasticity and firmness with lasting results.

Nourishment from within

A diet replete with vitamins, antioxidants, and healthy fats plays a pivotal role in maintaining skin's youthfulness. Foods rich in vitamin C, A, and E, among others, support collagen production and skin elasticity. Hydration is equally crucial, with ample water intake ensuring plump, hydrated skin.

Lifestyle modifications for optimal results

Limiting alcohol consumption and abstaining from smoking are essential for preserving skin's vitality. Alcohol dehydrates, while smoking introduces toxins that accelerate aging. Incorporating regular exercise and ensuring sufficient sleep further complements the skincare routine, enhancing overall well-being and skin health.


 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 22:42 IST

