Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Try These Effective Ayurvedic Remedies To Get Rid Of Oily Skin

If you are dealing with oily skin on a daily basis with no remedies working, then here are seven effective Ayurvedic hacks to tackle oily skin.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Representative photo
Representative photo | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Oily skin can be a persistent challenge, but Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, offers natural remedies to help balance and control excess oil production. Incorporating these Ayurvedic hacks into your skincare routine can provide a holistic approach to managing oily skin. Remember, consistency is key, and it's advisable to perform a patch test before applying any new ingredient to ensure compatibility with your skin. Here are seven effective Ayurvedic hacks to tackle oily skin.

Neem power

Neem, known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, is a go-to ingredient in Ayurveda for oily skin. Make a neem paste by mixing neem powder with water and apply it as a face mask. This helps control excess oil and prevents acne.

Representative photo | Image: Pexels 

 

Turmeric elixir

Turmeric is celebrated for its healing properties. Create a face pack by combining turmeric, sandalwood powder, and rose water. This not only reduces oiliness but also imparts a healthy glow to the skin.

Advertisement

Cooling cucumber

Cucumber has a cooling effect on the skin and helps in reducing oiliness. Blend cucumber into a paste and apply it to your face. This not only controls oil but also soothes irritated skin.

Advertisement
Representative photo | Image: Pexels 

 

Lemon freshness

Lemon, with its astringent properties, is excellent for controlling oil and tightening pores. Mix lemon juice with honey and apply it to your face. Be cautious if you have sensitive skin, as lemon can be harsh for some.

Mint magic

Mint has natural astringent properties that can help control oil and prevent acne. Crush mint leaves and mix them with yogurt to create a refreshing face mask. This can be particularly beneficial during hot weather.

Ayurvedic clay masks

Multani Mitti (Fuller's Earth) and Kaolin clay are Ayurvedic staples for oily skin. Mix either clay with rose water to create a mask that absorbs excess oil, leaving your skin feeling fresh and revitalised.

Representative photo | Image: Pexels 

 

Balancing triphala

Triphala, a combination of three fruits – Amalaki, Bibhitaki, and Haritaki, is renowned in Ayurveda for its balancing properties. Make a paste with Triphala powder and water, applying it to your face. This helps regulate oil production and promotes overall skin health.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

2 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

2 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

4 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

4 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

4 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

4 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

16 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

16 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

16 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

16 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

16 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

21 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Imran Khan Asks IMF for Feb 8 Polls 'Audit' Before Any Bailout Talks

    World6 minutes ago

  2. Goa govt rolls out one-time tax settlement scheme for VAT

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Western Support for Ukraine Risks Global Nuclear Conflict, says Putin

    World7 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: Man Accused of Threatening Devendra Fadnavis in Video Arrested

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Navalny's Body Was 'Abused': Widow Yulia Claims in Emotional Address

    World12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo