Oily skin can be a persistent challenge, but Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, offers natural remedies to help balance and control excess oil production. Incorporating these Ayurvedic hacks into your skincare routine can provide a holistic approach to managing oily skin. Remember, consistency is key, and it's advisable to perform a patch test before applying any new ingredient to ensure compatibility with your skin. Here are seven effective Ayurvedic hacks to tackle oily skin.

Neem power

Neem, known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, is a go-to ingredient in Ayurveda for oily skin. Make a neem paste by mixing neem powder with water and apply it as a face mask. This helps control excess oil and prevents acne.

Turmeric elixir

Turmeric is celebrated for its healing properties. Create a face pack by combining turmeric, sandalwood powder, and rose water. This not only reduces oiliness but also imparts a healthy glow to the skin.

Cooling cucumber

Cucumber has a cooling effect on the skin and helps in reducing oiliness. Blend cucumber into a paste and apply it to your face. This not only controls oil but also soothes irritated skin.

Lemon freshness

Lemon, with its astringent properties, is excellent for controlling oil and tightening pores. Mix lemon juice with honey and apply it to your face. Be cautious if you have sensitive skin, as lemon can be harsh for some.

Mint magic

Mint has natural astringent properties that can help control oil and prevent acne. Crush mint leaves and mix them with yogurt to create a refreshing face mask. This can be particularly beneficial during hot weather.

Ayurvedic clay masks

Multani Mitti (Fuller's Earth) and Kaolin clay are Ayurvedic staples for oily skin. Mix either clay with rose water to create a mask that absorbs excess oil, leaving your skin feeling fresh and revitalised.

Balancing triphala

Triphala, a combination of three fruits – Amalaki, Bibhitaki, and Haritaki, is renowned in Ayurveda for its balancing properties. Make a paste with Triphala powder and water, applying it to your face. This helps regulate oil production and promotes overall skin health.

