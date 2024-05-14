Advertisement

The Australian Fashion Week this year, commenced on May 13 and will be seeing through its conclusion on May 17. The runway shows thus far, have boasted an almost noir-esque take on aesthetics which have been subtly gaining prominence over the year. The lineup of beauty trends recurringly making themselves known across the shows hint at an intellectualised yet whimsical take on the general preconceived notions of high fashion.

Tucked ponytails



Ponytails are slick and low-effort and honestly the perfect go-to hairstyle, taking care of both a greasy scalp as well as a frizz-induced voluminous mane. The Australian Fashion Week however, has presented a rather chic twist on the same, one which does not really require much effort and is absolutely doable.

Advertisement

No matter if you are sporting a tightly bound high ponytail, or a lose, low hanging alternative - if your ensemble of the day features a high-neckline, simply tuck it under and pull it out. It must be noted that this trend works best with looks which feature a low-rise back - or conversely, no back at all.

Renaissance curls



Painstakingly camouflaging fly-aways, appears to be a thing of the past now. While a clean front mane has its own classic charm, things are definitely more interesting when a 'mess' is intentionally molded to reflect an aesthetic.

Advertisement

The Australian Fashion Week gave a place of prominence to Renaissance curls, which can best be described as carefully crafted fly aways being given volume to stand out, over an otherwise tamed mane.

The librarian aesthetic



Clean silhouettes, whimsical seams, muted colours and blank eyes - potentially rimmed off with spectacles - these are the cornerstones of what can best be described as librarian chic.

Advertisement

Androgynous dressing finds a place of prominence with this trend and while the focus is on neutrals, a bold red lip still makes for an agreeable crossover.

