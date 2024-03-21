×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 11:59 IST

Understanding The Viral Scene Queen Beauty Trend Which Has Re-emerged After Decades

The scene queen aesthetic is reclaiming the spotlight once again after decades.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Understanding The Viral Scene Queen Beauty Trend
Understanding The Viral Scene Queen Beauty Trend | Image:Instagram/@barbiebeth
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

There is often a repetition in beauty and fashion trends. Most of these trends come full circle. For instance, the boot-cut jeans from the 90s, which again gained popularity in the post-covid times. Another trend which made a comeback was the strawberry blush makeup. Now, one such trend which is reclaiming the spotlight is the scene queen aesthetic. Thanks to a new generation of influencers, everyone can now witness the early 2000s’ MySpace queens once again. 

Understanding the scene queen trend which is now reclaiming the spotlight

Having originated in the era when social media was still being discovered, scene queens were the pioneers of bold make-up and gravity-defying hair. Now, TikTok creators, many of whom were mere toddlers during the MySpace era, are adding a new touch to this iconic aesthetic. The trend includes bold, emo make-up, statement hair and a healthy dose of nostalgia. 

Advertisement

Every scene queen had their own signature style. However, there were a few hallmarks that set it apart. One of them was the use of bright and saturated colors in makeup. The use of heavy lashes, vibrant hair clips, blingy hair extensions, were some of the other prerequisites. 

It wasn’t just confined to the makeup but it was also about their larger than life hairdos. These locks were testament to creativity and fierceness. 

What sets this trend apart is the unabashed display of individuality. Every scene queen displayed her own style through this trend. Whether it was poppy pink hair extensions or larger-than-life eye lashes, the trend has always been synonymous to fearlessness. 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 11:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

omr sheet

JSSC JMSCCE answer key

a few seconds ago
Kapkapiii

Kapkapiii First Look Out

a minute ago
shah rukh khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla: Popular movies of the iconic '90s pair

2 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

2 minutes ago
IPL Franchise Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' best XI

3 minutes ago
Sakana.AI

Japan’s Sakana AI

3 minutes ago
EU automotive industry

EU car sales surge

3 minutes ago
Election Commission

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

5 minutes ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal begins preparation for Agatha Christie's 'Death on the Nile'

6 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar's STERN message

6 minutes ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron On Cinema

6 minutes ago
Taiwan detects 32 Chinese warplanes

Taiwan Detects Warplanes

7 minutes ago
Renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri have announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024

Carnatic Music Row

8 minutes ago
Shami undergoes surgery

GT replace Shami

8 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

8 minutes ago
Babar Azam with Rizwan

Warner, Babar snubbed!

13 minutes ago
US considering more than $10 bn in subsidies for Intel

Intel bags $20 billion

13 minutes ago
Kheer

Indian Sweets For Holi

14 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo