Discover the secret to glowing skin with mangoes—not just a delightful treat for your taste buds, but also a powerhouse of nutrients for your skin. Packed with vitamins A, C, and E, mangoes work wonders for your skin by boosting collagen production, fighting off free radicals, and reducing signs of ageing like wrinkles and fine lines. The antioxidants in mangoes also shield your skin from harmful UV rays and environmental stressors, while vitamin A stimulates skin cell regeneration, giving you a smoother and more radiant complexion.

Moreover, the hydrating properties of mangoes deeply moisturise and nourish your skin, leaving it soft, supple, and luminous. Incorporating mangoes into your diet or skincare regimen can naturally enhance your skin's health and vitality. Whip up a refreshing mango peel face mask to beat the summer heat—it's simple and effective.

Image credit: Unsplash

Making of mango peel face mask

Ingredients: mango peel from 1 ripe mango, 1 tablespoon yogurt or honey (optional, for extra benefits).

To prepare the mango peel face mask, start by washing the mango thoroughly to ensure it is free from any dirt or residue. This step is crucial to prevent any impurities from transferring to your skin during the masking process.

Carefully peel the mango, ensuring that the peel is clean and free from any remaining fruit flesh. Once peeled, cut the mango peel into small pieces to facilitate the blending or grinding process. This will help achieve a smooth consistency for the mask.

Next, blend or grind the mango peel pieces until they form a smooth paste-like consistency. This step is essential to extract all the beneficial nutrients from the mango peel, which will be beneficial for your skin.

For additional moisturizing or antibacterial properties, you can optionally mix in 1 tablespoon of yogurt or honey with the mango peel paste. This step allows you to customize the mask according to your skin's needs and preferences.

Once the mask mixture is ready, apply it to clean skin, ensuring that your face is free from makeup or dirt. Use clean fingertips or a brush to apply an even layer of the mango peel mask, avoiding the delicate eye area.

Leave the mask on your skin for about 10-15 minutes to allow the nutrients to penetrate and nourish your skin effectively. During this time, you can relax and let the mask work its magic.

After the designated time, rinse off the mask with lukewarm water, gently massaging your skin to remove any residue. Once rinsed, pat your skin dry with a clean towel, being careful not to rub or irritate the skin.

Finally, follow up with your favourite moisturizer to lock in hydration and further nourish your skin. This step helps to replenish moisture and keep your skin soft, supple, and glowing after the masking session.

Incorporate this mango peel face mask into your skincare routine once or twice a week to reap its benefits and keep your skin refreshed and radiant. With its natural ingredients and simple preparation method, this DIY mask is a delightful treat for your skin.

This DIY mango peel face mask is a nutrient-rich treat for your skin, hydrating, brightening, and rejuvenating it. Incorporate it into your skincare routine once or twice a week to keep your skin refreshed and glowing all summer. With this homemade remedy, embrace the goodness of mangoes and unveil your skin's natural radiance.