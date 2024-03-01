Updated March 1st, 2024 at 15:14 IST
Upgrade Your Beauty Routine With A Boost Of Antioxidants For Healthy, Glowing Skin
Antioxidants play a crucial role in maintaining healthy, youthful-looking skin by protecting against free radical damage caused by environmental stressors such as pollution, UV radiation, and toxins. Making your beauty routine more inclusive of antioxidants can help nourish and rejuvenate your skin, resulting in a radiant and glowing complexion.
What are antioxidants?
Antioxidants are molecules that neutralise harmful free radicals in the body, which are byproducts of normal cellular metabolism and environmental stressors like pollution and UV radiation. Free radicals can damage cells, proteins, and DNA, leading to premature aging, inflammation, and various diseases.
Antioxidants help prevent or slow down this damage by donating electrons to stabilize free radicals, thereby protecting cells from oxidative stress. Common antioxidants include vitamins C and E, beta-carotene, selenium, and flavonoids found in fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based foods.
Antioxidant in your skincare products
Look for skincare products formulated with potent antioxidants such as vitamins C, E, and A, green tea extract, coenzyme Q10, and resveratrol. These ingredients help neutralise free radicals, reduce oxidative stress, and promote collagen production for firmer, smoother skin.
Use a Vitamin C serum
Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant known for its brightening and anti-aging properties. Incorporate a vitamin C serum into your daily skincare routine to protect against environmental damage, even out skin tone, and boost collagen production for a more youthful complexion.
Apply an antioxidant-rich moisturiser
Choose a moisturizer enriched with antioxidants to provide your skin with hydration and protection throughout the day. Look for ingredients like vitamin E, green tea extract, and niacinamide to nourish and replenish your skin's moisture barrier while defending against free radical damage.
Add antioxidant rich food to your diet
In addition to topical skincare products, incorporate antioxidant-rich foods into your diet to promote healthy skin from the inside out. Include fruits and vegetables like berries, citrus fruits, spinach, kale, and sweet potatoes, as well as nuts, seeds, and green tea for a boost of antioxidants.
Published March 1st, 2024 at 15:14 IST
