A captivating new trend is sweeping through the beauty realm, and it goes by the name of Sunset Blush. Inspired by the rich hues of a sunset, this technique crafts a stunning gradient of shimmering color across the cheeks. The brain behind this innovative approach is none other than content creator Alissa Holmes (@alissajanay1), who has sparked a frenzy among makeup aficionados.

Blush evolution

In the ever-evolving landscape of makeup, blush emerges as a versatile hero, offering endless possibilities for creative expression. With its array of shades, textures, and formats, blush continues to undergo metamorphosis, constantly pushing the boundaries of beauty trends.

Bold statement

Unlike the subtle, natural flush typically sought after, Sunset Blush makes a bold statement, infusing cheeks with a vibrant burst of colour. Alissa Holmes unveils her technique, layering drops of fuchsia and orange liquid blush, delicately topped with a touch of liquid highlighter, meticulously applied to avoid blending.

Application expertise

Alissa Holmes demonstrates the artistry behind Sunset Blush, advising a gentle blending motion with a medium-sized brush. She suggests extending the fuchsia blush towards the temples for a radiant, face-lengthening effect. To complement the look, subtle eyeliner and glossy, brown-outlined lips are recommended, perfect for basking in the warmth of summer days.

Discover the allure of Sunset Blush and embark on a journey of vibrant beauty that mirrors the enchanting colors of a twilight sky.

