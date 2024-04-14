×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 23:06 IST

Visiting A Salon? Know The Common Side Effects Of Getting A Manicure

While offering a moment of pampering, certain risks associated with nail salon treatments can affect your health. Learn more about its cons here.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Manicure
Manicure | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Manicures, a popular beauty ritual for enhancing the appearance of hands and nails, are not without potential side effects. While offering a moment of pampering, certain risks associated with nail salon treatments can affect your health.

Allergic reactions

One of the most common issues arising from manicures is allergic reactions. Nail polishes, acrylics, gels, and removers may contain chemicals like formaldehyde, toluene, and dibutyl phthalate (DBP). These substances can trigger reactions such as redness, swelling, itching, and irritation around the nails and skin. Severe cases may even see blistering and contact dermatitis. It’s crucial for patrons to inform nail technicians about any allergies to ensure a safe manicure experience.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Nail weakening

Frequent manicures can also lead to weakened nails. Aggressive filing and buffing, or the improper removal of nail enhancements like acrylics or gels, might make nails brittle or prone to breakage. Chronic manicuring might eventually thin the nails or cause separation from the nail bed. Opting for experienced technicians in reputable salons can help mitigate these risks, preserving the natural health and beauty of your nails.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Risk of infections

Nail salons that do not adhere to stringent hygiene practices can become breeding grounds for infections. The use of unsterilized tools can lead to bacterial, fungal, or viral infections. To prevent such health issues, it is vital that nail technicians employ properly sanitized instruments and uphold high cleanliness standards. Clients should also verify that their chosen salon maintains rigorous sanitation protocols.

Respiratory issues

Less commonly known are the respiratory risks linked with exposure to the fumes from nail products. Many such products contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that can irritate the respiratory system, particularly in poorly ventilated spaces. This exposure can worsen respiratory conditions such as asthma and allergies. Clients concerned about air quality should seek salons with good ventilation and opt for products labeled as free from harsh chemicals.
 

Published April 12th, 2024 at 23:06 IST

