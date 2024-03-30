Advertisement

While the summer season is marked with bright sunny mornings and joyful days, keeping your makeup intact and sweat-free for even a couple of hours can become a challenge. However, with the right products and techniques, you can ensure that your makeup stays fresh and flawless even in the heat of summer. Here are some tips for achieving long-lasting, sweat-free makeup.

Correct skincare

Prep your skin with lightweight, oil-free moisturisers and primers that mattify the skin and create a smooth canvas for makeup application. Look for products that contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin without adding excess oil, and silica to absorb excess sebum and control shine throughout the day.

Focus on correct skincare | Image: Unsplash

Base builds the look

Go for long-wear or waterproof foundations that are formulated to withstand heat and humidity. Choose lightweight, breathable formulas that offer buildable coverage and a natural finish. Apply foundation sparingly and blend well to avoid cakiness, focusing on areas where you need the most coverage.

Set with powder

After applying foundation, set your makeup with a light dusting of translucent powder to lock it in place and prevent excess oil. Focus on areas prone to shine, such as the T-zone, and use a fluffy brush to apply powder lightly and evenly. Avoid over-powdering, as this can highlight dry patches and fine lines.

Waterproof formulas

Choose waterproof or long-wear formulas for eye makeup, including mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow, to prevent smudging and smearing due to sweat and humidity. Waterproof mascara and eyeliner will stay put even on the hottest days, while long-wear eyeshadows provide crease-resistant colour that lasts all day.

Choose water-proof formula | Image: Unsplash

Set with setting spray

Finish your makeup look with a spritz of setting spray to lock everything in place and provide an extra layer of protection against sweat and humidity. Look for setting sprays with mattifying or oil-absorbing properties to help control shine throughout the day. Hold the bottle 8-10 inches away from your face and spray in an "X" and "T" motion for even coverage.