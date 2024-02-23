Advertisement

Establishing a morning skincare routine is essential for maintaining healthy, radiant skin throughout the day. Afterall, how you start your day gives you the energy to go through the entirety of it. By following a few simple dos and avoiding common pitfalls, you can start your day on the right foot and achieve radiant skin that glows with vitality. Here are some dos and don'ts to consider when crafting your morning skincare regimen, according to your personal needs and time.

Dos of morning skincare routine

Cleanse gently

Start your morning skincare routine by cleansing your face with a gentle, hydrating cleanser. This helps to remove any impurities that may have accumulated overnight without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Opt for a cleanser suitable for your skin type, whether it's dry, oily, or sensitive.

Cleanse your face gently | Image: Pexels

Apply toner

After cleansing, follow up with a toner to rebalance the skin's pH levels and prepare it for subsequent skincare products. Look for a toner formulated with soothing ingredients like witch hazel or rose water to calm and hydrate the skin while tightening pores.

Hydrate with a serum

Apply a lightweight serum packed with hydrating and antioxidant-rich ingredients to replenish the skin's moisture barrier and protect against environmental damage. Look for serums containing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, or niacinamide to boost hydration and brighten the complexion.

Protect with SPF

Never skip sunscreen as the final step in your morning skincare routine, even on cloudy days. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to shield your skin from harmful UV rays and prevent premature aging, dark spots, and skin cancer.

Moisturise

Lock in moisture and seal in the benefits of your skincare products with a nourishing moisturiser suited to your skin type. Whether your skin is dry, oily, or combination, a good moisturizer helps to keep your skin hydrated and supple throughout the day.

Don'ts of morning skincare routine

Never skip sunscreen | Image: Pexels

Skip SPF

Skipping sunscreen is one of the biggest skincare mistakes you can make, as unprotected sun exposure can lead to premature aging, sunburn, and skin cancer. Make SPF application a non-negotiable step in your morning skincare routine, regardless of the weather or your plans for the day.

Over-exfoliate

While exfoliation is essential for removing dead skin cells and promoting cell turnover, over-exfoliating can disrupt the skin's natural balance and cause irritation, redness, and sensitivity. Limit exfoliation to 2-3 times per week, and choose gentle exfoliants suitable for your skin type.

Neglect the eye area

The delicate skin around the eyes requires special attention and care. Don't forget to apply an eye cream or gel formulated to target specific concerns like dark circles, puffiness, or fine lines. Gently pat the product onto the skin using your ring finger to avoid pulling or tugging on the delicate eye area.

Rush through your routine

Take your time and enjoy the process of caring for your skin in the morning. Rushing through your skincare routine can lead to sloppy application and missed steps, compromising the effectiveness of your products. Dedicate a few minutes each morning to pamper yourself and nourish your skin.