Advertisement

Blowdrys are a rather common and oft visited cornerstone when it comes to adding an unmissable bounce and liveliness to your mane. However, the biggest drawback - something which essentially makes all the effort look futile - is how short lives the final look of a blowout is. However, there are a few sure shot ways to ensure that your blowout lasts not just for hours - but days.

Advertisement

Superior satin



While maintaining your blowout strand for strand over days is close to unimaginable, retaining the bounce on the length of the hair keeps the illusion of lush lustrous locks alive. Simply avoiding strains of tug and tear will go a long way in helping the strands retain their heat-induced shape.

Advertisement



The most effective way to go about this is to embrace satin, specifically for all the surfaces your hair is in prolonged contact with. This most obviously involves one's pillowcase and the hair tie or scrunchie. Switching to satin for both your pillowcase as well as scrunchie will help your hair avoid the frizz.

Advertisement

Keep your roots lifted and avoid touching your hair



If you're trying to hold onto a pricey blowdry for as many days as you can, dry shampoo is your best friend. However, overdoing the dry shampoo can lead to speedy product buildup, eventually weighing down your hair and ruining the blowdry. Instead, after a hot shower (in which you MUST use a shower cap) or a sweaty gym session, simply target the roots of your hair to keep the bounce alive. Additionally, touching your hair is a no no as it simply promotes oil production in the scalp, also undoing the impact of the blowdry.

Advertisement

Finally, a long term investment would be to get regular trims. These keep split ends at bay allowing the heat-styled strands to hold onto their shape more effectively over a period of time.