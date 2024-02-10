Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 00:41 IST

Want To Make Your Blowdry Last For Days? Follow This Handy Guide

Want To Make Your Blowdry Last For Days? Follow This Handy Guide

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Blowdry
Blowdry | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Blowdrys are a rather common and oft visited cornerstone when it comes to adding an unmissable bounce and liveliness to your mane. However, the biggest drawback - something which essentially makes all the effort look futile - is how short lives the final look of a blowout is. However, there are a few sure shot ways to ensure that your blowout lasts not just for hours - but days.

Advertisement

Superior satin


While maintaining your blowout strand for strand over days is close to unimaginable, retaining the bounce on the length of the hair keeps the illusion of lush lustrous locks alive. Simply avoiding strains of tug and tear will go a long way in helping the strands retain their heat-induced shape. 

Advertisement


The most effective way to go about this is to embrace satin, specifically for all the surfaces your hair is in prolonged contact with. This most obviously involves one's pillowcase and the hair tie or scrunchie. Switching to satin for both your pillowcase as well as scrunchie will help your hair avoid the frizz.

Advertisement

Keep your roots lifted and avoid touching your hair


If you're trying to hold onto a pricey blowdry for as many days as you can, dry shampoo is your best friend. However, overdoing the dry shampoo can lead to speedy product buildup, eventually weighing down your hair and ruining the blowdry. Instead, after a hot shower (in which you MUST use a shower cap) or a sweaty gym session, simply target the roots of your hair to keep the bounce alive. Additionally, touching your hair is a no no as it simply promotes oil production in the scalp, also undoing the impact of the blowdry.

Advertisement

Finally, a long term investment would be to get regular trims. These keep split ends at bay allowing the heat-styled strands to hold onto their shape more effectively over a period of time.

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 00:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

10 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

10 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

10 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

10 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

13 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

13 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

13 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

14 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

14 hours ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

18 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

18 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

18 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cummins beats Q3 expectations, bullish outlook on demand, margins

    Business News24 minutes ago

  2. Jammu and Kashmir: NIA Raids Over Dozen Locations in Terror Conspiracy

    India News27 minutes ago

  3. Balanced risks, no rush for rate cuts: Fed's Logan

    Business News28 minutes ago

  4. WWE SmackDown Results: Explosive action unfolds in Charlotte

    Sports 32 minutes ago

  5. How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?

    Economy News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement