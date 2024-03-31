Advertisement

Achieving long-lasting lipstick can be a game-changer for your makeup routine. It will not just ensure your lips stay flawless throughout the day, it will give you the confidence to face the day with your glam on. Whether you're heading to work, a special event, or a night out, these beauty hacks and tips will help you make your lipstick last longer and look fabulous from morning to night.

Exfoliate and hydrate

Before applying lipstick, exfoliate your lips with a gentle scrub to remove any dry, flaky skin and create a smooth canvas. Follow up with a hydrating lip balm to moisturise and soften your lips, ensuring your lipstick goes on smoothly and evenly.

Lipstick hacks | Representative image: Unsplash

Use lip primer

Applying a lip primer or a thin layer of foundation or concealer to your lips can help create a smooth base and improve the longevity of your lipstick. Allow the primer to set for a few seconds before applying your lipstick for maximum staying power.

Use lip liner

Outline and fill in your lips with a lip liner that matches your lipstick shade to create a defined and long-lasting base. This not only prevents your lipstick from feathering or bleeding but also provides an additional layer of colour that helps your lipstick stay in place.

Lipstick hacks | Representative image: Unsplash

Apply thin layers

Instead of applying a thick layer of lipstick all at once, build up the colour gradually with thin layers. Use a lip brush or your finger to apply the lipstick, focusing on the center of your lips and blending outward for a smooth and even application.

Blot and set

After applying your lipstick, gently blot your lips with a tissue to remove any excess product and prevent transfer. For extra staying power, lightly dust translucent powder over your lips using a fluffy brush to set the lipstick and mattify the finish.

Pat, don’t rub

Try to avoid touching or rubbing your lips throughout the day, as this can cause your lipstick to wear off more quickly. Instead, gently pat your lips together if needed to redistribute the colour. To maintain your lipstick's longevity, carry a small tube of lipstick and a lip brush or a compact mirror for quick touch-ups throughout the day. Blotting papers or translucent powder can also help absorb excess oil and keep your lipstick looking fresh.

Lipstick hacks | Representative image: Unsplash

Bonus hack

Apply a layer of your lipstick. Now, brush it with a layer of compact powder. Let it set and then add another layer of the same shade of lipstick. This will ensure that the inner layer stays on even after the topmost layer gets eroded.