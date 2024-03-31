×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 14:01 IST

Want To Make Your Lipstick Last Long? Try These Beauty Hacks That Work Every Time

These tips will not just ensure your lips stay flawless throughout the day, it will give you the confidence to face the day with your glam on.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Lipstick hacks
Lipstick hacks | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Achieving long-lasting lipstick can be a game-changer for your makeup routine. It will not just ensure your lips stay flawless throughout the day, it will give you the confidence to face the day with your glam on. Whether you're heading to work, a special event, or a night out, these beauty hacks and tips will help you make your lipstick last longer and look fabulous from morning to night.

Exfoliate and hydrate

Before applying lipstick, exfoliate your lips with a gentle scrub to remove any dry, flaky skin and create a smooth canvas. Follow up with a hydrating lip balm to moisturise and soften your lips, ensuring your lipstick goes on smoothly and evenly.

 

Lipstick hacks | Representative image: Unsplash

 

Use lip primer

Applying a lip primer or a thin layer of foundation or concealer to your lips can help create a smooth base and improve the longevity of your lipstick. Allow the primer to set for a few seconds before applying your lipstick for maximum staying power.

Use lip liner

Outline and fill in your lips with a lip liner that matches your lipstick shade to create a defined and long-lasting base. This not only prevents your lipstick from feathering or bleeding but also provides an additional layer of colour that helps your lipstick stay in place.

 

Lipstick hacks | Representative image: Unsplash

 

Apply thin layers

Instead of applying a thick layer of lipstick all at once, build up the colour gradually with thin layers. Use a lip brush or your finger to apply the lipstick, focusing on the center of your lips and blending outward for a smooth and even application.

Blot and set

After applying your lipstick, gently blot your lips with a tissue to remove any excess product and prevent transfer. For extra staying power, lightly dust translucent powder over your lips using a fluffy brush to set the lipstick and mattify the finish.

Pat, don’t rub

Try to avoid touching or rubbing your lips throughout the day, as this can cause your lipstick to wear off more quickly. Instead, gently pat your lips together if needed to redistribute the colour. To maintain your lipstick's longevity, carry a small tube of lipstick and a lip brush or a compact mirror for quick touch-ups throughout the day. Blotting papers or translucent powder can also help absorb excess oil and keep your lipstick looking fresh.

 

Lipstick hacks | Representative image: Unsplash

 

Bonus hack

Apply a layer of your lipstick. Now, brush it with a layer of compact powder. Let it set and then add another layer of the same shade of lipstick. This will ensure that the inner layer stays on even after the topmost layer gets eroded.

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 14:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kurodanomics

End of Kurodanomics

a few seconds ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan on PBKS' plight

2 minutes ago
INDI Alliance's Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan being held in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest

INDI Mega Rally LIVE

2 minutes ago
pm modi

election campaign

3 minutes ago
zomato

Zomato receives GST penal

3 minutes ago
Viral Video Shows A Man Seen Riding Bull On Busy City Street | WATCH

Man Riding Bull On Street

4 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

New pace sensation

6 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati

India News LIVE

9 minutes ago
Priyanka

Priyanka Jets Off

10 minutes ago
Weightlifting

Knee Pain Troubles

11 minutes ago
President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna upon LK Advani

Bharat Ratna

14 minutes ago
Saif Kareena

Saifeena Back In Mumbai

16 minutes ago
SBVP Protests in Puducherry

ABVP Puducherry Protest

16 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scores

16 minutes ago
Beachwear

Beachwear Essentials

17 minutes ago
The military service exemption given to Ultra Orthodox Jews has become a point of contention in Israel, leading to many protests.

Israel's Central Bank

17 minutes ago
BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

18 minutes ago
They're Losing MPs, So They're..: DK Shivakumar After BJP Protest Over Assault on Bengaluru Trader

BJP Files Complaint

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Four Arrested For Attack On Interfaith Couple In Hyderabad

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Unseen pictures from LSG vs PBKS match as Lucknow emerge victorious

    Galleries14 hours ago

  3. Video of Woman Lying on Airport Luggage Conveyor Belt Receives Backlash

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Kamal Haasan Mourns 'Brother' Daniel Balaji's Death: Agony Of Young...

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. 13 Arrested for Shooting Porn Videos in Bungalow Near Lonavala

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo