The wedding season is right around the corner and preparations are in full swing. For the soon-to-be-weds, a big part of the wedding preparation consists of proper grooming and a beauty regime to look the best on their D-day. While the beauty regime and skincare for brides are common information, the groom too needs to follow a basic grooming routine to look refreshed and ready for the wedding.

Exercise in the days leading up to the wedding

Representative Image | Image: Unsplash

While planning a wedding can be stressful and hectic, it is essential to take time out for self-care as well. All the grooms-to-be must exercise regularly in the days leading up to the wedding. Regular exercise will not only boost metabolism to keep you in shape but will also refresh your skin making you look your best on the day.

Do not ignore skincare

Contrary to popular opinion, skin care is as important for men as it is for women. While the brides follow a strict beauty regime, the grooms too must engage in basic skincare. A good skincare routine includes cleansing, toning and moisturizing. The cleansing routine will help you achieve glowing and healthy skin. It will also help you get rid of tiredness and fatigue that leads to skin looking dry and dull.

Book an appointment at the salon

Make sure to book your appointment for the last-minute glow-up. Be it the bride or the groom, basic touch is essential for both to look their best on D-day. Get a relaxing facial, massages, manicure, pedicure, face detox therapies and haircare treatments for best results.

Eat right

Representative Image | Image: Unsplash

No amount of salon service or beauty treatment can suffice if the food is not right. Make sure to have a well-balanced meal days before the wedding to look your best, keep yourself healthy and for the perfect skin glow.