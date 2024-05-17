Advertisement

Overlining your lips may be the perfect hack when it comes to giving off the illusion of a plump pout. However, the whole thing can come off looking rather tacky unless you actually know your way around hardcore makeup. With the multi-step makeup procedure being unarguably time consuming, off late, beauty enthusiasts on the internet have switched to considering longer lasting natural procedures, which will help plump up one's lips.

How exactly is lip plumping being achieved?



Right off the bat, lip pluming products - be it the oils, tints, masks, lip balms or lipsticks - all, only offer a temporary effect. The plumping bit of the deal is achieved with the presence of active ingredient, hyaluronic acid. Not only does this provide almost instant hydration and simultaneous plumping, but is also considered generally good for lip care and health.

As far as the scientific mechanism of the entire concept of lip plumping goes, it is all a matter of momentarily irritating your lips. As per a Dermacare Direct report, all lip plumping products create a tingling sensation. This tends to slightly irritate the lips which dilates the blood vessels in them - this dilation is what technically plumps up your lips. As mentioned above, the effect is only temporary and a constant use of the product is needed, to maintain the plump.

Should you try lip plumpers?



The skin on the lips is three times more sensitive than that of the face. That being said, there is no harm in making a routine out of your choice of lip plumping product. What one must however pay attention to, is the ingredient list. Several lip plumping products include moisturising ingredients such as shea butter and vitamin E, to hydrate the lips. Some on the other hand, use a heavy dose of the active so as to achieve more evident results.

Either which way, it is all about how much your lips can adjust to, over time. It is always suggested to start your lip plumping journey with products that are more pronounced on hydration.