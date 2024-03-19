×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 10:18 IST

What Are Sheet Masks? Know Its Uses And Benefits

Sheet masks are single-use masks that are typically made of a thin, cotton-like material which is soaked in a serum.

Image:Unsplash
Korean skincare, for a long time, has been hailed by beauty enthusiasts. One of the key components of Korean skincare routines is the use of face masks. One popular type of face mask is the sheet mask. For the unversed, these are single-use masks that are typically made of a thin, cotton-like material which is soaked in a serum. These masks serve different purpose. They are used for hydration, brightening, anti-aging, and much more.

Image: Pexels 

Benefits of using Korean sheet masks

  • Hydration: If you feel your skin is dull, dehydrated and needs a boost, make sure you use a Hyaluronic sheet mask. This will instantly hydrate your skin and the dryness will perish.
  • Cost effective: Serums and moisturisers can be expensive. However, if you invest in a sheet mask, it can be a budget-friendly, and filled with the goodness of a serum.
  • Travel-friendly: A hydrating sheet mask can be easily used on a long flight or train. Traveling often tends to dry out skin. However, a sheet mask can help hydration get back into your skin. Also, it is convenient to carry and will not interfere with the liquid limit that one is allowed in a cabin bag.
Image: Pexels 

More Korean beauty tips 
 

Apart from this, there are many other K-beauty tips which one can resort to.

  • Cleansing with an oil-based cleanser to melt away all the make-up, oil based impurities and dirt. Follow up with a water-based cleanser to ensure no impurities are left behind. Proper cleansing helps to prevent pore clogging and is one of the essential steps to achieving glass skin.
  • A lot of people miss out on the importance of hydration. Proper hydration can instantly refresh and plump up dry, dehydrated skin and also help to take years off our face. Drink plenty of water as that’s the key to the right kind of hydration.
  • Exfoliate with chemical exfoliants like AHA/BHA twice or thrice a week to avoid dead skin build-up. It also speeds up cell turnover, which in turn brightens skin.
