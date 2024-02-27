English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 12:21 IST

What Are Toner Pads? Uses And Benefits Of The Viral Korean Beauty Product

To give toners a twist, Korean beauty brands have introduced toner pads, which are easier to use and have multiple benefits.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Skincare before bed
Skincare before bed | Image:Skincare before bed
It seems like the world of skin care tips and beauty trends is never ending, especially on social media. Almost every day a new trend emerges and takes the internet by a storm. Now, the new talk of town is toner pads. All skin enthusiasts know Toner is the foundation product of any skincare regime. For the unversed,  a toner is a water-based liquid which can be applied to the skin after cleansing. 

Toners usually come in a simple bottle. However, to give this product a twist, Korean beauty brands have introduced toner pads, which are easier to use and have multiple benefits. Let’s understand what toner pads are, its uses and benefits.

Representational image of toner pads | Image: Unsplash 

What are toner pads?

The concept of toner or skin care pads is nothing new. However, now, both of these products have been mixed together to make it more convenient. Earlier, people used to pour products like toners on pads and then apply it on their skin. There are different ways to use this product and it is accompanied by multiple benefits. 

Benefits of using toner pads

  • Cleanse the face: Korean toner pads can be used as a final cleanser. With this product, you can eliminate double cleansing and just focus on keeping your face light. All you need to do is put toner pads on the area where your skin feels dirty. Leave it for 5-10 minutes. End by gently rubbing the pad on your face. 
  • Balancing the skin’s pH: The toner pads are designed to balance the skin's pH. This helps in neutralising the effects of pollution and dirt on our face. It also prevents irritation, redness and dryness.
  • Exfoliation: For people who cannot exfoliate their face due to sensitivity, a gentle toner pad with mild AHAs and BHAs can be of great use. All you need to do is use toner pads with ingredients like Salicylic acid, and Hyaluronic acid. Put them on your skin for 5-10 minutes. 
Published February 27th, 2024 at 12:21 IST

