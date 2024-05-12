What Causes Dry Lips? How To Prevent Chapping During Harsh Summer Season

Advertisement

Dry, chapped lips are a common annoyance, especially during dry climates. Not only are they uncomfortable, but they can also affect your appearance and confidence. Understanding the causes of dry lips and how to prevent them can help keep your lips soft, smooth, and hydrated.

Causes of dry lips

Representative Image: Pexels

Lack of moisture: One of the primary reasons for dry lips is a lack of moisture. Factors such as low humidity levels, exposure to dry air, and dehydration can lead to moisture loss from the lips, leaving them dry and chapped.

Licking lips: While it may provide temporary relief, licking your lips actually exacerbates dryness. Saliva contains enzymes that can break down the delicate skin on the lips, leading to further dryness and irritation.

Exposure to harsh weather conditions: Extreme cold, wind, and sun exposure can strip the moisture from your lips, causing them to become dry and chapped. Additionally, exposure to UV rays without protection can lead to sunburned lips.

Allergic reactions: Certain lip products, such as lipsticks, lip balms, or toothpaste, may contain ingredients that can trigger allergic reactions, leading to dryness, redness, or swelling of the lips.

Prevention of dry lips

Representative Image: Pexels

Stay hydrated: Drinking an adequate amount of water helps maintain hydration levels in your body, including your lips. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water a day to keep your lips moisturized from within.

Use lip balm: Regularly applying a moisturizing lip balm helps lock in moisture and prevents your lips from drying out. Look for balms containing ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, coconut oil, or petroleum jelly.

Protect your lips: In harsh weather conditions, such as cold, windy, or sunny days, protect your lips by wearing a scarf, using a lip balm with SPF, or applying a thick layer of petroleum jelly to create a barrier against moisture loss.

Avoid licking your lips: Break the habit of licking your lips, as it can worsen dryness and lead to further irritation. Instead, reach for your lip balm whenever your lips feel dry or chapped.

Choose lip products wisely: Opt for lip products that are free from potential irritants or allergens, such as fragrances or harsh chemicals. Look for hypoallergenic or fragrance-free options if you have sensitive skin.

Humidify indoor air: Using a humidifier indoors can help increase moisture levels in the air, preventing your lips from drying out, especially during the winter months when indoor heating can lead to dryness.