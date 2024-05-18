What Is Dewy Makeup? A Step-By-Step Guide To Ace The Look

Advertisement

Makeup products that give the face a dewy, hydrated appearance are referred to as "dewy." The term is less frequently used to refer to eye or lip makeup products and is more frequently used to describe base makeup products, such as foundations, concealers, blushes, and highlighters.

Dewy makeup relies heavily on hydration, or the appearance of it, hence the formula for these products is usually liquid or cream, which are more moisturising than powder makeup. In addition to having nourishing components like glycerin, they can also be made with pigments that reflect light to give the appearance of being lit from within. Here are some tips to achieve the desired dewy look.

1. Hydrated skin

Start with a well-hydrated base by using a moisturiser or hydrating primer to create a smooth canvas for make-up application.

2. Dewy foundation

Opt for a lightweight, dewy-finish foundation or tinted moisturiser that provides coverage while imparting a natural radiance to the skin.

3. Cream products

Use cream blushes and bronzers. Use very little highlighters instead of powders to add a subtle glow to your complexion. Cream products blend seamlessly into the skin for a luminous finish.

4. Highlighter

Apply a liquid or cream highlighter to the high points of your face, such as the cheekbones, brow bones, and the bridge of the nose, to enhance your natural glow and create dimension.

5. Setting spray

Complete your make-up look with a hydrating setting spray to lock in moisture and give your skin a dewy, fresh appearance. Opt for a setting spray containing hydrating ingredients like glycerin or hyaluronic acid for an extra boost of moisture.

6. For those who have excessively oily skin, please use a bit of translucent powder to remove the excess oil lipids from your skin.

Other tips for maintaining dewy skin during the summer.

1. Cleansing: Use a gentle cleanser twice a day to remove sweat, oil, and impurities without stripping your skin's natural oils.

2. Hydration: Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated from within, which helps keep the skin plump and dewy.

3. Lightweight moisturiser: Opt for a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser that provides hydration without feeling heavy on the skin.

4. Sun protection: Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every morning, even on cloudy days, to protect your skin from UV rays.