What Is Glazed Blush? The Hottest Makeup Trend For A Luminous Look

2023 was the year of dewy makeup. From glazed lips to glazed hair, everything dewy ruled the year. Now, it seems like that trend has continued further and a new addition to the glazed multiverse is the glazed blush trend.

What is the glazed blush trend

Glazed blush is all about shiny, dewy skin with a healthy flush of colour. According to reports, blush in 2024 will be all about the shine and glaze. So say goodbye to your usual matte and powder blushes because this is the year of liquid blushes again.

For the glazed blush look, you don’t have to layer a blush and a highlighter separately. In this look, you can use a liquid, dewy blush with shimmering particles. You can even mix your liquid blush with your liquid highlighter for an extra luminous effect. To achieve this look, cream and liquid blushes are your best option

How to achieve the glazed blush look

If you want to try this look, here are a few simple steps using which you can achieve it.

For starters, you need to choose the perfect shade of blush from the classic range of pinks, peaches, berries, and even corals.

The key to achieving a glazed blush look is the luminous finish. So get the blush which is in a dewy texture. You can also go for a highlighter to further add to the luminous look.

Apply the cream shimmery blush on the points of your cheeks. This helps in accentuating the natural planes of your face. Like this, the product also blends into your skin, giving it a seamless glow.

One should always keep in mind that a blush is an essential cosmetic product which makes a significant difference in transforming your daily look. It cna, very easily, uplift your face and keep it lively.