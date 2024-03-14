Advertisement

Maintaining healthy, luscious locks requires more than just regular shampooing. Additional hair care products such as conditioner, serum, and hair mask can help nourish, hydrate, and strengthen your hair. But what exactly are the differences between these hair products, and which one is best for your hair? Let's understand the benefits of conditioner, serum, and mask to determine which one is right for you.

Conditioner

Conditioner is a staple in most hair care routines and for good reason. It's designed to replenish moisture, smooth the hair cuticle, and detangle strands, leaving your hair soft, shiny, and manageable. Conditioners typically contain ingredients such as silicones, fatty alcohols, and natural oils that help hydrate and nourish the hair.

Representative picture of healthy hair | Image: Unsplash

Benefits of conditioning

Hydrates and moisturises the hair.

Smooths the hair cuticle, reducing frizz and tangles.

Enhances shine and manageability.

Protects hair from damage caused by heat styling and environmental factors.

What is it best for?

All hair types, especially those in need of hydration and moisture.

Daily use after shampooing to maintain healthy hair.

Serum

Hair serums are lightweight, leave-in treatments that target specific concerns such as frizz, dryness, and split ends. They're formulated with nourishing oils, vitamins, and antioxidants that penetrate deep into the hair shaft to provide long-lasting hydration and protection. Serums can be used on both wet and dry hair and are ideal for taming unruly locks and adding shine.

Representative picture of healthy hair | Image: Unsplash

Provides deep hydration and nourishment.

Tames frizz and flyaways, leaving hair smooth and sleek.

Protects hair from heat styling and environmental damage.

Adds shine and enhances the overall appearance of hair.

What is it best for?

Dry, damaged, or frizzy hair in need of extra hydration and smoothing.

Styling and finishing touches to achieve a polished look.

Hair mask

Hair masks, also known as deep conditioning treatments, are intensive treatments designed to repair, strengthen, and rejuvenate damaged hair. They're formulated with concentrated ingredients such as proteins, vitamins, and natural oils that penetrate deep into the hair shaft to nourish and repair from within. Hair masks are typically left on for a longer period, allowing the ingredients to work their magic.

Representative picture of healthy hair | Image: Unsplash

Benefits of hair mask

Repairs and strengthens damaged hair.

Restores moisture and elasticity to dry, brittle strands.

Improves the overall health and condition of hair.

Prevents breakage and split ends.

What is it best for?

Dry, damaged, or chemically treated hair in need of intensive repair.

Weekly or bi-weekly treatments to maintain healthy hair.