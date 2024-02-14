English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 00:09 IST

What Is Mermaidcore Beauty Trend That Ruled 2023's Fashion Game And Is Returning To Dominate 2024?

The viral Mermaidcore Beauty trend that took over the internet last year might return to dominate in 2024. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Mermaidcore Aesthetic
Mermaidcore Aesthetic | Image:WWD
The world of aesthetics continues to evolve, and one of the trends that dominated 2023 Mermaidcore - is all set to return this year. Inspired by Halle Bailey's popular portrayal in The Little Mermaid and the stunning runways of Spring/Summer 2023, Mermaidcore offers a glossy and ethereal vibe that's impossible to resist.

What is the Mermaidcore beauty trend?

At its essence, Mermaidcore is defined by slicked-back hair, fluffy brows, and a colour palette similar to the sea – teals, sea greens, and Veri Peri shades. But the true magic lies in its fusion of gloss and glitter, with glossy lids, cheeks, and lips styled with glowing and holographic shimmer.

Embracing Mermaidcore means embracing both maximalism and minimalism simultaneously. Ready to dive into this trending aesthetic? Here's how to make it your own:

Embrace wet hair

Channel your inner sea goddess with wet, wavy locks. Whether you opt for a sleek style or add some volume with waves, the key is to use the right hair gel and styling products to achieve that just-emerged-from-the-ocean look.

Define with fluffy brows

Say goodbye to heavily filled brows and hello to feathered, natural-looking arches. Follow in the footsteps of Gigi Hadid and opt for eyebrow pencils and gels to achieve the perfect fluffy brows.

Dive into oceanic eyes

Blue eyeshadow is making a splash thanks to the Y2K resurgence. Experiment with shades of blue, purple, and green to create mesmerising oceanic eyes that flaunt mermaid energy. Mix and match colours to create your own unique look.

Add bejewelled accents

Channel the glam of Euphoria with jewelled eyes in mermaidcore hues. Whether you opt for colourful rhinestones or classic silver accents, adding a touch of sparkle will increase your look to new depths.

Illuminate with glossy cheeks

Move over, highlighters – face gloss is here to steal the spotlight. Achieve a fresh, dewy glow by dabbing a face gloss onto the high points of your face. The result? A radiant, glazed look that's straight out of a fairytale.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

