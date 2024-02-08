Updated January 13th, 2024 at 17:17 IST
What Is Rice Flour Mask - The Secret To Glass Skin? Know Types, Benefits
As the rice flour mask earns massive momentum among beauty enthusiasts, here's why you should use it for get glass skin.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Everyone desires flawless skin and in that hunt of remedies, beauty enthusiasts have found a hidden gem – the rice flour mask. Originating from ancient beauty rituals, this DIY skincare solution has gained popularity for its transformative effects, promising the viral "glass skin" look. Let's delve into the recipe, benefits, and more surrounding this skincare sensation.
What’s the recipe for a rice flour mask?
Creating your own rice flour mask is quite simple. Start with two tablespoons of finely ground rice flour and mix it with enough water to form a paste. Optionally, add a teaspoon of honey for added moisturization and antibacterial properties. Apply the mixture evenly to your face, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, and then gently rinse off with warm water.
What are the benefits of a rice flour mask?
Exfoliation
Rice flour acts as a natural exfoliant and helps discard dead skin cells and promotes cell turnover. This helps reveal a brighter and smoother complexion.
Advertisement
Oil control
The absorbent nature of rice flour aids in controlling excess oil and makes it an excellent choice for those with oily or combination skin.
Advertisement
Anti-inflammatory
The mask's anti-inflammatory properties can soothe irritated skin and reduce redness and inflammation.
Advertisement
Brightening effect
Regular use of the rice flour mask may contribute to a more even skin tone and reduction of dark spots, giving the coveted "glass skin" appearance.
Advertisement
Gentle for sensitive skin
This DIY remedy is generally gentle, making it suitable for sensitive skin types. However, it's advisable to patch-test before widespread use.
Advertisement
What are the tips and precautions of rice flour masks?
- Adjust the frequency based on your skin type – once or twice a week is typically recommended.
Advertisement
- Be cautious if you have allergies to any of the ingredients and consult with a dermatologist if needed.
- Consistency is key; results may become more noticeable with regular use over time.
Advertisement
Published January 13th, 2024 at 17:17 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.