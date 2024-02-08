Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

What Is Rice Flour Mask - The Secret To Glass Skin? Know Types, Benefits

As the rice flour mask earns massive momentum among beauty enthusiasts, here's why you should use it for get glass skin.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
rice flour mask
rice flour mask | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Everyone desires flawless skin and in that hunt of remedies, beauty enthusiasts have found a hidden gem – the rice flour mask. Originating from ancient beauty rituals, this DIY skincare solution has gained popularity for its transformative effects, promising the viral "glass skin" look. Let's delve into the recipe, benefits, and more surrounding this skincare sensation.

a representative image of rice flour mask | Image: Pexels

What’s the recipe for a rice flour mask?

Creating your own rice flour mask is quite simple. Start with two tablespoons of finely ground rice flour and mix it with enough water to form a paste. Optionally, add a teaspoon of honey for added moisturization and antibacterial properties. Apply the mixture evenly to your face, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, and then gently rinse off with warm water.

a representative image of rice flour mask | Image: Pexels

What are the benefits of a rice flour mask?

Exfoliation

Rice flour acts as a natural exfoliant and helps discard dead skin cells and promotes cell turnover. This helps reveal a brighter and smoother complexion.

Oil control

The absorbent nature of rice flour aids in controlling excess oil and makes it an excellent choice for those with oily or combination skin.

a representative image of rice flour mask | Image: Pexels

Anti-inflammatory

The mask's anti-inflammatory properties can soothe irritated skin and reduce redness and inflammation.

Brightening effect

Regular use of the rice flour mask may contribute to a more even skin tone and reduction of dark spots, giving the coveted "glass skin" appearance.

Gentle for sensitive skin

This DIY remedy is generally gentle, making it suitable for sensitive skin types. However, it's advisable to patch-test before widespread use.

a representative image of rice flour mask | Image: Pexels

What are the tips and precautions of rice flour masks?

- Adjust the frequency based on your skin type – once or twice a week is typically recommended.

- Be cautious if you have allergies to any of the ingredients and consult with a dermatologist if needed.

- Consistency is key; results may become more noticeable with regular use over time.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

