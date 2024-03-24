Advertisement

Skin flooding is a skincare technique that is becoming very popular of late. It is known for its ability to deliver intense hydration and nourishment to the skin. This innovative approach goes beyond traditional moisturising methods, offering a deeper level of hydration and rejuvenation to promote a radiant, dewy complexion. Here's everything you need to know about skin flooding and how it can benefit your skincare routine.

What is skin flooding?

Skin flooding involves saturating the skin with a generous amount of hydrating products, typically lightweight serums or essences, to create a moisture barrier that locks in hydration and boosts skin plumpness. The goal is to flood the skin with moisture, allowing it to absorb maximum hydration for a soft, supple, and glowing complexion.

Representative image of skin flooding | Unsplash

How does it work?

The technique of skin flooding involves applying multiple layers of hydrating products to the skin, allowing each layer to fully absorb before applying the next. This process helps to replenish the skin's moisture levels, strengthen the skin barrier, and improve overall hydration retention. By flooding the skin with moisture, it becomes more resilient, smooth, and youthful-looking.

Benefits of skin flooding

Skin flooding delivers deep hydration to the skin, helping to plump and firm the complexion while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

By reinforcing the skin barrier with layers of hydration, skin flooding helps to strengthen and protect the skin from environmental stressors, pollutants, and moisture loss.

Layering hydrating products allows the skin to absorb moisture more effectively, ensuring that active ingredients penetrate deeply into the skin for maximum benefits.

Skin flooding promotes a radiant, dewy complexion by boosting skin hydration levels and restoring luminosity and vitality to the skin.

Representative image of skin flooding | Unsplash

Who can benefit from skin flooding?

Skin flooding is suitable for all skin types, especially those with dry, dehydrated, or dull skin concerns. However, individuals with oily or acne-prone skin may benefit from lightweight, oil-free hydrating products to avoid clogging pores or exacerbating breakouts.