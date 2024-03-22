Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 09:52 IST
What Is The Naked Nail Trend, Embraced By Alia Bhatt, Selena Gomez?
The naked nail trend is all about embracing the natural beauty of nails, whether they're short or long, manicured or au naturel.
The naked nail trend has been making waves in the world of beauty, with celebrities like Selena Gomez, Alia Bhatt and Sofia Richie leading the charge. This trend focuses on the natural beauty of nails and not elaborate nail art and vibrant polish colours. It's all about a more understated and minimalist look. Let us understand and see if we want to embrace this naked nail trend.
Natural nails for the win
The naked nail trend is all about embracing the natural beauty of nails, whether they're short or long, manicured or au naturel. Instead of covering up nails with layers of polish or intricate designs, this trend celebrates the simplicity and elegance of bare nails. By keeping nails clean, trimmed, and well-groomed, the focus of this trend is on healthy and natural nails. At the most, a clear nail gel or cuticle oils are used.
Minimalist aesthetic
The naked nail trend offers a refreshing change with its minimalist aesthetic. With a focus on clean lines and understated elegance, naked nails complement a wide range of styles and outfits, from casual everyday looks to formal occasions. This trend allows individuals to express their personal style in a subtle yet impactful way, letting their natural beauty shine through.
Celebrity embracing the trend
Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Alia Bhatt, and Sofia Richie have been spotted rocking the naked nail trend on red carpets, magazine covers, and social media platforms. The nude colours and lacquered look seem perfect in summer to carry an easy-breezy look.
Timeless look
One of the key advantages of the naked nail trend is its versatility and timelessness. Whether you're heading to a formal event, a casual outing, or simply staying at home, naked nails are always appropriate and effortlessly chic. With no need to worry about chipped polish or outdated nail art, individuals can enjoy the timeless beauty of natural nails wherever they go.
