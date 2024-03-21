Advertisement

The pearl skin beauty trend is a skincare phenomenon that focuses on achieving a radiant and luminous complexion reminiscent of the smooth, translucent appearance of pearls. Inspired by the natural beauty of pearls, this spring makeup trend is going viral worldwide. It is different from the previously popular glass-skin or another latest trend, the glazed-donut look. Let us know more about this totally viral look.

What is the pearl skin makeup trend?

Pearl skin is characterised by its luminosity, clarity, and even-toned appearance. Like pearls, which are prized for their sheen and flawless surface, pearl skin exudes a youthful glow and a sense of refinement. This beauty trend is all about achieving a complexion that appears smooth, hydrated, and illuminated from within, with minimal imperfections. In this look, the skin is less wet. It is soft and silky instead, making it more wearable that glass skin.

Representative image of pearl skin look | Unsplash

How to get the pearl skin look?

Foundation

The foundation of pearl skin beauty lies in hydration. Keeping the skin well-moisturised helps maintain its natural barrier function and prevents dullness and dehydration. Incorporate hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides into your skincare routine to plump and nourish the skin.

Advertisement

Skincare

Achieving a luminous complexion often requires the use of brightening agents that target hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and uneven skin tone. Look for skincare products containing ingredients such as vitamin C, niacinamide, arbutin, and licorice extract, which help fade discoloration and promote a more uniform complexion.

Advertisement

Exfoliation

Regular exfoliation is essential for maintaining smooth and radiant skin by removing dead skin cells and promoting cell turnover. Use gentle exfoliants such as AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) or BHAs (beta hydroxy acids) that help unclog pores, refine texture, and enhance skin clarity without causing irritation or inflammation.

Advertisement

Highlighting

Highlighting correctly will define how perfect your pearl skin look comes out. Conventionally, we apply the highlighter along the tops of cheekbones, but with pearl skin we blend it onto the apple of the cheek and along the cheekbone. Forehead and chin are also highlighted a bit, making the look appear soft and shiny.