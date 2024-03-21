×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 14:25 IST

What Is The Pearl Skin Beauty Trend Which Is Going Viral?

To get the pearl skin look, focus on skincare practices and products that prioritise hydration, brightness, and skin health.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is The Pearl Skin Beauty Trend Which Is Going Viral?
What Is The Pearl Skin Beauty Trend Which Is Going Viral? | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The pearl skin beauty trend is a skincare phenomenon that focuses on achieving a radiant and luminous complexion reminiscent of the smooth, translucent appearance of pearls. Inspired by the natural beauty of pearls, this spring makeup trend is going viral worldwide. It is different from the previously popular glass-skin or another latest trend, the glazed-donut look. Let us know more about this totally viral look.

What is the pearl skin makeup trend?

Pearl skin is characterised by its luminosity, clarity, and even-toned appearance. Like pearls, which are prized for their sheen and flawless surface, pearl skin exudes a youthful glow and a sense of refinement. This beauty trend is all about achieving a complexion that appears smooth, hydrated, and illuminated from within, with minimal imperfections. In this look, the skin is less wet. It is soft and silky instead, making it more wearable that glass skin.

Representative image of pearl skin look | Unsplash

How to get the pearl skin look?

Foundation

The foundation of pearl skin beauty lies in hydration. Keeping the skin well-moisturised helps maintain its natural barrier function and prevents dullness and dehydration. Incorporate hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides into your skincare routine to plump and nourish the skin.

Advertisement

Skincare

Achieving a luminous complexion often requires the use of brightening agents that target hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and uneven skin tone. Look for skincare products containing ingredients such as vitamin C, niacinamide, arbutin, and licorice extract, which help fade discoloration and promote a more uniform complexion.

Advertisement

Exfoliation

Regular exfoliation is essential for maintaining smooth and radiant skin by removing dead skin cells and promoting cell turnover. Use gentle exfoliants such as AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) or BHAs (beta hydroxy acids) that help unclog pores, refine texture, and enhance skin clarity without causing irritation or inflammation.

Advertisement

Highlighting

Highlighting correctly will define how perfect your pearl skin look comes out. Conventionally, we apply the highlighter along the tops of cheekbones, but with pearl skin we blend it onto the apple of the cheek and along the cheekbone. Forehead and chin are also highlighted a bit, making the look appear soft and shiny.

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi address joint press conference on the issue of frozen bank accounts of Congress party

Cong on Accounts Frozen

a few seconds ago
Maria Sakkari fitness

Maria Sakkari physique

a few seconds ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP Slams Congress

a few seconds ago
HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery

HD Kumaraswamy

2 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma with five IPL trophies he won as MI captain

Rohit's MOST CRUCIAL IPL

3 minutes ago
Gold

Gold prices record high

5 minutes ago
Not brushing technique

Worst Dental Care Mistake

5 minutes ago
fashion revolution day 2020

Jennifer Lopez's outfits

7 minutes ago
BA Crew Fired Over Racist Video Mocking Chinese Family

2 BA Crew Fired

8 minutes ago
Congress leader Anand Sharma

Anand Sharma Slams Rahul

10 minutes ago
Broccoli freckles trend

Broccoli Freckles Trend

12 minutes ago
SS Karthikeya

SS Karthikeya Slammed

16 minutes ago
CSK players with their fifth IPL trophy

Chennai Super Kings

16 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

CSK vs RCB

18 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul 'Shakti' Remark

19 minutes ago
Google

गूगल की वॉर्निंग

20 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Will Ronaldo play?

21 minutes ago
Abdul Mohammed

Indian Student Kidnapped

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment16 hours ago

  3. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo