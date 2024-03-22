×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 20:27 IST

What Is The Sephora Kids Trend Which Has Beauty Enthusiasts Worried?

Know more about the Sephora Kids phenomenon, which has engaged young children experimenting with high-end fashion.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Sephora Kids
Sephora Kids | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Recently, a fascinating trend has emerged within the beauty industry, captivating netizens, while raising both interest and concern. Dubbed the 'Sephora Kids' phenomenon, this trend involves very young children, some as young as four, venturing into the world of high-end skincare, enthusiastically exploring products and routines often recommended by social media influencers. This movement, which features toddlers and young children engaging in complex skincare routines, has not only gone viral but has also ignited a critical dialogue on the implications of such practices.

What is the Sephora kids trend?

At the heart of the trend are videos circulating across social media platforms, where these young 'skinfluencers' demonstrate their skincare prowess, choosing and applying products with surprising skill. From navigating the aisles of Sephora to applying serums and moisturizers with precision, these children are seen as the new faces of skincare enthusiasts. However, this growing fascination among the younger audience with skincare routines, influenced by the glamour of social media and the beauty industry, is prompting experts to voice concerns.

Dermatologists are particularly wary about the impact of complex skincare ingredients on delicate, developing skin. Highlighting the potential risks, professionals caution against the use of products containing strong active ingredients like retinol and exfoliating acids, which may lead to irritation or long-term skin issues in young users. These concerns underline the importance of age-appropriate skincare, emphasising gentle, basic products over elaborate routines.

The trend also reflects broader market dynamics, with beauty brands recognising and catering to this young demographic through specially formulated products. This development points to a significant shift in consumer behaviour, driven by social media influence and the desire to mimic adult routines.

Image credit: Pexels
Image credit: Pexels


As the 'Sephora Kids' trend continues to grow, it presents an opportunity for parents, experts, and the beauty industry to foster a culture of informed skincare practices. Encouraging education on suitable skincare for young skin and advocating for simple, safe routines can help balance the enthusiasm for beauty with the need for caution. Ultimately, the discussion surrounding 'Sephora Kids' serves as a reminder of the evolving relationship between youth, beauty, and the digital age, urging a thoughtful approach to skincare and wellness in the younger generation.

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

a few seconds ago
Bihar Board Class 12th results to be declared on March 23

Bihar Board 12th Results

a few seconds ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's fielding

2 minutes ago
BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
Navjot Sidhu and MS Dhoni

Sidhu hails Dhoni

5 minutes ago
coal

Declining Coal imports

10 minutes ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

Arvind Kejriwal

10 minutes ago
UN

Gaza Ceasefire Vetoed

11 minutes ago
UNGA Resolution on AI

UNGA Resolution on AI

17 minutes ago
Indian economy

FinMin economic outlook

21 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

21 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi shopping spree

23 minutes ago
Carnivals Across The Globe That Will Give You The Holi Feels

Festivals Similar To Holi

25 minutes ago
Accident In Himachal Mandi Kills 3

Accident In Himachal

25 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

Kingpin

25 minutes ago
Hand shake

Scrapped deal

27 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD Teaser

Kalki 2898 AD Update

35 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bihar inter students protest discontinuation of +2 classes in collges

    Education7 hours ago

  2. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  3. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education10 hours ago

  4. Delhi HC Admits CBI Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others in 2G Scam

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo