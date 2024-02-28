Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

What Kind Of Makeup Suits The Colour Of Your Eyes? Find Out In This Beauty Guide

By choosing makeup colors that complement your eye colour, you can accentuate your natural beauty and create stunning looks.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Eye makeup guide
Eye makeup guide | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
There are a lot of things you factor in before deciding your makeup for the day. It can either be the occasion, the outfit you are going for, or maybe a time constraint. However, your eye colour is a defining feature of your appearance, and choosing the right makeup can enhance your natural beauty. Here are some makeup tips tailored to go well with different eye colours to help you make your eyes pop.

Black eyes

Neutral eyeshadows in soft brown and taupe shades complement black eyes beautifully. Apply these shades to add subtle definition and dimension.

A classic smokey eye using charcoal gray and black eyeshadows enhances the bewitching beauty of black eyes. Blend the shadows seamlessly for a soft, gradient effect.

Create a precise winged eyeliner to accentuate the shape of black eyes and add definition. Use a shimmery highlighter in the inner corners and nude eyeliner on the waterline to brighten and open up black eyes.

Soft browns go with black eyes | Image: Unsplash

Blue eyes

Shades of bronze, copper, and gold complement blue eyes beautifully by creating a striking contrast. Opt for warm-toned eyeshadows in earthy hues to make your eyes appear brighter and more vibrant.

Soft, matte brown shades like taupe and caramel can also enhance blue eyes without overpowering them. Blend these shades into the crease and outer corners of your eyes to add depth and definition.

For a subtle yet impactful look, try lining your eyes with a navy eyeliner instead of traditional black. Navy blue enhances the cool tones in blue eyes while adding a touch of sophistication to your makeup look.

Green eyes

Shades of purple, from soft lavender to deep plum, complement green eyes by accentuating their natural vibrancy. Experiment with purple eyeshadows and eyeliners to create a captivating look that highlights the green tones in your eyes.

Metallic shades go with green eyes | Image: Unsplash

Similar to blue eyes, green eyes also look stunning when paired with warm metallic shades like bronze and copper. Sweep these shades across your eyelids to enhance the golden flecks in your eyes and make them stand out.

For a subtle pop of color, consider using an olive green eyeliner to define your eyes. Olive green complements the earthy undertones in green eyes while adding a hint of drama and intrigue to your makeup.

Brown eyes

Brown eyes provide a versatile canvas for experimenting with bold and vibrant eyeshadow colors. Shades like emerald green, royal blue, and cranberry red can make brown eyes appear more intense and captivating.

Gold eyeshadows and highlighters complement brown eyes by enhancing their natural warmth and depth. Sweep a shimmery gold eyeshadow across your eyelids or apply a gold highlighter to the inner corners of your eyes to make them pop.

Create a sultry smokey eye using bronze and chocolate brown eyeshadows to add depth and dimension to brown eyes. Blend the shades seamlessly for a soft, smoldering effect that enhances the richness of your eye colour.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

