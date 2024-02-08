Advertisement

As winter arrives, so does the season of cozy sweaters and chilly evenings. However, for many, it also brings the unwelcome companions of dry and cracked heels. The combination of cold weather, low humidity, and indoor heating can strip the skin of its natural moisture, leading to uncomfortable and unsightly foot issues. Fear not; here are some simple yet effective home remedies to keep your heels smooth and supple during the winter months:

Warm water soak

Begin by treating your feet to a warm water soak. Add a few drops of mild liquid soap and a tablespoon of coconut oil or olive oil to a basin of warm water. Soak your feet for 15-20 minutes to soften the skin.

Representative image of feet in winter | Unsplash

Exfoliation with epsom salt

Create a gentle exfoliating scrub using Epsom salt. Mix a handful of Epsom salt with olive oil to form a paste. Gently massage this scrub onto your heels, focusing on areas with dry and cracked skin. The salt helps remove dead skin cells, promoting smoother heels.

Moisturise with natural oils

Moisturising is key to combating dry heels. Apply a generous amount of natural oils like coconut oil, almond oil, or jojoba oil to your feet. These oils are rich in vitamins and fatty acids, providing intense hydration and promoting healing.

Aloe vera gel magic

Aloe vera is renowned for its soothing and healing properties. Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly onto your heels. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes before rinsing. Aloe vera not only moisturizes but also has antibacterial properties that aid in preventing infections.

Representative image of feet in winter | Unsplash

Honey and banana mask

Create a nourishing mask using ripe banana and honey. Mash a banana and mix it with a tablespoon of honey. Apply this mixture to your heels, allowing it to sit for 20-30 minutes. The banana provides vitamins, while honey acts as a natural humectant, locking in moisture.

Shea butter overnight treatment

For an intensive overnight treatment, slather your heels with shea butter before bedtime. Cover your feet with socks to enhance absorption. Shea butter is a rich emollient that deeply nourishes and repairs dry skin.