Best Flowers To Grow In Your Home Garden

If you're lucky enough to have a city home with a garden, why not make it as lively, and fragrant as possible by laying the foundation for summer flowers to bloom. The heavenly flowers can not only elevate the welcoming vibe of your house, but create a nature conscious environment for kids growing up in the household. Here's a list of adorable flowers to grow.

Marigold

These flowers can brighten the look of your garden, while blooming in hues of red, yellow, and orange. The inherent quality of these easy-to-grow flowers is that it repels pests.

Palash

Popularly called the flame of the forest, Palash, known to grow in certain areas of West Bengal like Purulia, and Bankura, is the perfect choice to add a tropical touch to your garden through hues of orange-red. It's also considered a holy flower as per the Hindu culture.

Jasmine

Belonging to the olive family, Jasmine is a scented flower that enhances one's mood and makes your outdoor environment more serene. Ona can use this multi-purpose flower to enhance flavours of your favourite drinks or desserts .

Image credit: Unsplash

Zinnia

If you're looking to grow low maintenance flowers that look equally spectacular then Zinnia should be on your list. This heat-resistant flower comes in varying colours. shapes, and sizes.

Hibiscus

These wide-shaped flowers are available in colours of whites, red and pink, and are well suited to grow during the summer season. It's part of the genus of the flowering plants in the mallow family known as Malvaceae.

Image credit: Unsplash

Sunflower

These iconic summer flowers bring a sense of homeliness, and warmth with them, while bringing a very aesthetic appeal, and soft fragrance throughout your garden area.

Rose

A classic beauty in the world of flora and fauna that can add to the romance in the air of your private garden. It's been synonymous with events like Valentines Day and romantic movies and is seen blooming in pink and red colour.