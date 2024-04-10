×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

Best Out Of Waste Decor Ideas To Add A Personal Touch To Your Home

By thinking outside the box (or inside), you can transform discarded items into unique and personalised pieces that add character to your living space.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Best Out Of Waste Decor Ideas
Best Out Of Waste Decor Ideas | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Your home is your canvas. You can give it a personal touch by involving yourself in the interior decoration of your house. With focus being on sustainability and eco-friendliness, the concept of "best out of waste" has become popular as a way to repurpose discarded items and reduce waste. With a little creativity and imagination, you can turn everyday objects into beautiful and functional pieces of home decor. Here are some inspiring ideas to get you started.

Tin can planters

Empty tin cans can be transformed into charming planters for herbs, succulents, or small flowers. Clean the cans thoroughly and remove any sharp edges. Paint them in different colours or decorate them with decoupage paper, fabric, or washi tape. Drill drainage holes in the bottom of the cans and fill them with potting soil and your chosen plants. Arrange the planters on window sills, shelves, or outdoor patios for greenery.

Upcycled bottle vases | Image: Unsplash

Mason jar lanterns

Empty mason jars can be turned into enchanting lanterns that cast a warm and cosy glow. Simply insert a tea light or LED candle into the jar and embellish the outside with lace, ribbon, or twine. You can also paint the jars in translucent colours to create a stained glass effect when lit. Hang the lanterns from tree branches, hooks, or shepherd's hooks to illuminate outdoor gatherings or create a magical ambiance indoors.

Newspaper wall art

Old newspapers can be repurposed into stunning wall art that adds texture and visual interest to any room. Cut or tear the newspapers into strips and arrange them in overlapping layers to create intricate patterns or abstract designs. Once you've achieved your desired look, secure the strips onto a canvas or wooden frame using adhesive or mod podge. Finish with a coat of clear sealant to protect the artwork and hang it proudly on your walls.

Newspaper wall art | Image: Unsplash

Upcycled bottle vases

Instead of tossing out empty glass bottles, give them a new lease on life by transforming them into stylish vases. Simply clean the bottles thoroughly, remove any labels, and paint them in your desired colours or patterns. You can also embellish them with ribbons, twine, or beads for added flair. Fill the vases with fresh flowers or dried botanicals to create eye-catching centrepieces for your home.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

