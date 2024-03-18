×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

Beyond Haldi Ceremonies - How To Style Orange And Yellow Outfits For Weddings

Here are some fashionable tips for styling orange and yellow outfits for various wedding events and not just Haldi ceremony.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Styling yellow for weddings
Styling yellow for weddings | Image:Instagram
While orange and yellow are traditionally associated with haldi ceremonies in Indian weddings, these vibrant hues can also make a stunning statement in other wedding festivities, especially in the summer season. Whether you're a bride or guest, these shades add warmth, joy, and sophistication, not limited to the haldi ceremony. Here are some fashionable tips for styling orange and yellow outfits for various wedding events.

Styling yellow and orange outfits | Image: X

For the bride

  • For day weddings, choose orange or yellow bridal lehengas adorned with intricate embroidery, such as zari, thread work, or sequins. Pair the lehenga with a contrasting blouse in a complementary colour or intricate mirror work for added glamour.
  • Elevate your bridal ensemble with statement accessories in gold or antique finish. Consider wearing traditional kundan or polki jewellery sets featuring intricate designs and vibrant gemstones. Complete the look with a complementing orange or yellow dupatta draped over your shoulders.
  • Experiment with colour-blocking by combining shades of orange and yellow with contrasting colours like blue, green, or pink.
Yellow anarkali for wedding functions | Image: X

For wedding guests

  • Go for orange or yellow outfits in contemporary silhouettes such as Anarkalis, sharara sets, or draped sarees for a modern yet elegant look. Select fabrics like chiffon, georgette, or silk for fluidity and movement.
  • Add pops of colour to your ensemble with statement accessories such as beaded necklaces, chandelier earrings, or embellished clutches in shades of orange, yellow, or gold. Opt for metallic heels or sandals to complement your accessories and add a touch of glamour.
  • Experiment with mixing and matching different shades of orange and yellow with contrasting colours to create a unique and eye-catching ensemble. Pair a yellow kurta with orange trousers or vice versa, and layer with a contrasting dupatta for added dimension.
Yellow saree for wedding event | Image: Instagram
  • Yellow sarees can easily add glamour to your wedding wardrobe, without being too obvious like a red or magenta one. It will give you just enough spotlight so that you are noticeable, but not stealing the bride’s thunder.
Published March 18th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

