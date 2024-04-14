Advertisement

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu or Assamese New Year, is a joyous festival celebrated in the state of Assam. It marks the beginning of the Assamese calendar and coincides with the onset of the Assamese month of Bohag, usually falling in mid-April. Here's a glimpse into the significance and celebrations of Bohag Bihu.

Date of Bohag Bihu 2024

Bohag Bihu in 2024 will be celebrated on April 14th, marking the advent of the Assamese New Year.

Bihu celebrations | Image: Unsplash

Significance of Bohag Bihu

Bohag Bihu holds immense cultural and agricultural significance for the people of Assam. It symbolizes the arrival of spring, prosperity, and the onset of the Assamese agricultural calendar. The festival is a time of renewal, rejuvenation, and gratitude for nature's bounty, as farmers prepare for the upcoming harvest season.

Celebrations of Bohag Bihu

Celebrations of Bihu | Image: Unsplash

Goru Bihu

The festival kicks off with Goru Bihu, dedicated to cattle. Cows are bathed, adorned with garlands, and worshipped for their role in agriculture and dairy farming. This ritual symbolises the bond between humans and animals and seeks blessings for a bountiful harvest.

Manuh Bihu

The main day of celebration, Manuh Bihu, is marked by cultural festivities, music, dance, and feasting. Homes are adorned with colourful rangolis, known as 'Alpana,' and traditional Assamese attire is worn. People gather with family and friends to exchange Bihuwanis (traditional greetings), indulge in traditional Assamese delicacies, and participate in cultural performances such as Bihu dance and music.

Husori

Husori troupes, comprising young men and women, visit homes and communities to perform traditional Bihu songs and dances. Accompanied by traditional instruments like the dhol, pepa, and taal, the Husori performances add to the festive atmosphere and spread joy and merriment.

Community feasts

Community feasts, known as 'Bihu Bhoj,' are organised where people come together to enjoy traditional Assamese dishes such as pitha, laru, doi, and various preparations of fish, meat, and vegetables.