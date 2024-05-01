Advertisement

More than 50 schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats on May 1. In separate incidents, schools including Delhi Public School in Dwarka, Mother Mary's School in East Delhi Mayur Vihar and Sanskriti School in New Delhi received emails and calls regarding explosives within premises compromising the safety of students and staff. The incident has caused panic among children and parents as all campuses were promptly evacuated acting on the threat.

However, situations like these become challenging for parents to explain to young children. While the school and state administration take vigil measures to ensure the safety of children, parents need to ensure that their young ones do not panic and worry.

Should you tell your kids the truth in cases of bomb scare?

It is essential to not withhold information from children. No matter how young, children can think logically and therefore not telling them the complete truth could feed on their curiosity leading them to rely on less trustworthy sources of information. Communicate openly with them and do not make it a hush-hush affair. A big part of emergency response is driven by the awareness that one is in danger. Therefore parents need to train their children to identify threats and dangers.

Visuals from outside a Delhi school | Image: PTI

If you find yourself in a situation of bomb scare, try to answer all questions your child may have. Focus on the solution and explain to them how they can avert the situation rather than why they were caught in it. It is also key to validate the feelings of the child. Make sure to communicate with your offspring that it is okay to feel scared or anxious. Reassure them that their response is justified and that they need to express openly what they are feeling inm the situation.

What to do in case your child panics?

It is natural for children to panic and get overwhelmed in tragic situations like these. It is possible that they have some information about the situation and so parents must listen to what the children have to say in the matter and give them facts wherever there are gaps. This will help them get a clearer picture and react accordingly next time there is an emergency.

Talk to children calmly, repeat relaxing phrases and practice breathing exercises to ease the situation. If it helps, try to temporarily distract your child by engaging them in other activities. However, do not brush the bomb scare under the carpet and address it in due time.

Make your children feel safe, control your own emotions

For children to feel safe, parents need to get a grip on their emotions. While a situation like a bomb scare is most likely to trigger panic for a parent, one needs to keep calm in front of their child. A distressed caregiver can make the child anxious and worsen the situation.

Parents and children outside a school in Delhi | Image: ANI

It is important to show the children that while a bomb threat is a serious emergency event, it is crucial to think logically and exercise caution. It is also said that panic leads to impaired decision making which can make the situation go haywire. Hence, parents are advised that while stressed, try not to raise alarm and take rational steps to tackle the situation.

How early should you teach your kids to be vigilant of their surroundings?

It is only natural for parents to believe that their children are too young to understand what is happening. Give your child the benefit of trust and talk to them like adults. Teach them to be cautious of their surroundings and be observant of their environment which might come in handy in situations like these.



Studies suggest that children upto 8 years of age are imaginative and need constant assurance. Therefore parents need to paint the correct picture of reality to them. Children between 9 and 13 years are more aware and receptive to the external environment. While they may have developed the senses to react based on community actions, it is important to teach them what responses they need to imitate and what they need to overlook. Train your children to be aware of their surroundings and to look out for suspicious, unattended items. Make sure they know the ideal response in case they find some unsecured item and they report it to the school authority.

Make sure children know who to trust

Bomb scares in school would inadvertently mean that a parent or a parent figure would not be around. In such a situation, make sure your child knows who they can trust in your absence. From the beginning of the academic year, be vigilant of your child’s friends, teachers and school staff. Reassure them to form positive bonds with trustworthy people whom they can look upto in moments of emergencies.

A child should know - law enforcement is for their safety

Police personnel deployed outside a school in Delhi | Image: PTI

In most cases, it is seen that deployment of law enforcement bodies like police and security personnel tends to overwhelm not just children, but adults as well. In situations of bomb threats, a huge number of policemen gather on the campus in a quick response. Young children need to understand that law enforcement is for their safety and do not need to be scared of them. Practice putting trust in police and security staff to help the child react positively towards them in emergencies.

How to deal with prolonged anxiety or PTSD in kids?

Such triggering incidents tend to leave a prolonged effect on children. In case your child is going through extreme anxiety for many days, it is best to seek professional help. A professional therapist is equipped to deal with such situations and can tailor responses to each child.

