5 Marathi Books To Read For Your Parents As Everyone Stays At Home In COVID-19 Lockdown

Coronavirus has brought the entire world to a standstill. Talking specifically about India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days back had announced 21 days lockdown to curb the community spread of COVID-19. So amidst this lockdown if your parents are getting bored, here are Marathi books to read that they will enjoy.

5 Marathi books to read for your parents amidst lockdown

1. Mrityunjaya

Mrityunjaya is one of the most top-rated Marathi novels on Goodreads. This novel is written by Shivaji Sawant. It explores Mahabharat from the perspective of Karna. Many characters that her important for Karna’s character are also taken into perspective in this book. Apart from taking help from Mahabharata this novel by Shivaji Sawant also explores human psychology.

2. Shyamchi Aai

Shyamchi Aai is another masterpiece when it comes to Marathi's fictional novels. This book is a must-have in your Marathi books to-read list. This book is written by great Marathi author Sane Guruji. The book wonderfully depicts how a mother’s love affects her children’s upbringing and their future.

3. Shala

Shala is a fictional novel that is heart-warming and an eye-opener at the same time and it is written by Milind Bokil. This book narrates the tale of a fourteen-year-old boy who is in love with his tuition classmate and is also figuring out the prejudices in the education system. The protagonist in this book makes adolescent struggle relatable for every reader out there.

4. Panipat

Panipat is a book written by Vishwas Patil. This book takes a close and detailed look at the Third Battle of Panipat. The book also talks in detail about the negative portrayal of Maratha warrior Sadashivrao Bhau. Apart from focusing on the historic war, this book also talks about India as a nation and its struggles at that point.

5. Duniyadari

Duniyadari is one of the most popular Marathi novels. This novel is a trip down memory lane for people who miss their college life. This book is considered to be one of the most successful works of Suhas Shirvalkar. Duniyadari perfectly encapsulates college life and the struggles of entering the real world.

