‘Accelerating India: 7 Years Of Modi Government’ By Rajya Sabha MP KJ Alphons Released

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on August 9 inaugurated a book called 'Accelerating India, 7 years of Modi Government' authored by Former Union Minister KJ Alphons. The book commemorates the achievement and evaluation of two elected terms of PM Modi as the Head of Parliamentary. Releasing the book, VP Naidu said that as India will celebrate 75 years of independence, it was time to study the progress of the constitutional promise of a ‘dignified life to the common man'.

The Vice President releasing the book 'Accelerating India: 7 Years of Modi Government’ and presenting first copy to the Governor of Kerala, Shri Arif Mohammad Khan.



The book is edited by Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister, Shri K. J. Alphons. pic.twitter.com/EHvVD51GW7 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 9, 2021

VP Naidu stressed the need for improving the quality and timely delivery of services to citizens, in addition to ensuring access. He called for a review of existing models of service delivery and replicating good practices from the best performing districts. Underscoring ‘delivery is the key’ to government programmes, the Vice President said ‘there is no meaning to reform unless the delivery of services without delay and dilution is ensured’.

‘Accelerating India: 7 Years of Modi Government’ book released by VP Naidu

Highlighting the importance of skills and opportunities in improving the living standards of people, the Vice President suggested that along with good education, the country needs to equip the youth with the requisite skill set to achieve success. He said that the private sector could complement the government’s efforts in skilling the youth into becoming conversant with the technologies in a bid to improve employability.

Lauding the government for creating a dedicated Skill Development Ministry, VP Naidu stated that industries through CSR funds and NGOs have been contributing to skill development. He advised that every industry must have a ‘skill development centre’ for employees.

'10 crore toilets were built under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative by PM Modi': VP

Referring to various people-centric initiatives in health and education, VP Naidu lauded the government for ‘thinking outside the box and seeking to transform governance’. Observing that more than 10 crore toilets were built for the poor through the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, under PM Modi has saved millions of children from diarrheal deaths and brought dignity and safety to women.

The Vice President appreciated the efforts of the 28 authors who have contributed 25 essays in the book and commended the editor of the book, KJ Alphons, Member of Rajya Sabha and the publishers. He hoped the book serves as a guide for policymakers to reflect and identify key elements of the unfinished agenda.

Image: @VPSecretariat/Twitter