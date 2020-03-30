Agatha Christie: Here Are Some Of The Author's Best Books To Read

Agatha Christie is not just a famous mystery writer, but she is also considered as one of the best selling novelists of all time with over two billion copies sold and a massive fandom that continues long after her death. Best known for her detective novels, short story collections, plays and famous detectives Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple, Agatha Christie's book are continued to be read across generations. Here are some books that you must read at least once.

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd is the only Agatha Christie book featured on the list of "1001 Books You Must Read Before You Die". The ending is what makes this a 5-star book. You will not guess who the murderer is. When the murderer is revealed, you will not believe it. When the murderer goes on to explain his/her actions, you will continue to not believe it. Only by rereading certain important passages will you start to realize that the answer was in front of you all the time, and you weren't able to see it. It's a testament to Christie's skill as a mystery writer.

Murder on the Orient Express

The story is about a certain crime on a train. The plot is just too engaging and the characters are simply fascinating. No modern-day electronics. No ability to research anything other than by asking questions. And Christie wrote this nearly 100 years ago. It takes you through the thought process of Hercule Poirot (Extremely Cool Belgian Detective - capitalized due to its being his official, government-ordained title) as he analyzes the sitch. So it kind of feels like you’re a detective too.

And Then There were None

This Agatha Christie book is known for its story where the story characters are stuck on an island and die one by one. You may have seen alternate editions with different titles. Those titles come from the central poem that’s an important plot device, and you may find either “Indian” or “Soldier,” depending on which version you read.

The A.B.C. Murders

This book breaks with Christie’s usual style with a string of murders with seemingly random victims. Basically every serial killer novel where a detective tries to figure out how the victims are connected exists because this book did it first.

Crooked House

One would think that when you read a mystery, you should suspect everyone, but for most authors, it just isn't true--if you read a "cosy" author, you can bet it won't be one of the charming young lovers, or the trusty narrator, or dear old Granny, or the kindly priest. With Christie, it could be any of those, or everybody, or nobody (oh yes!). It could be the person with the perfect alibi or the one with no apparent motive (but there really is a motive). This is why any of Christie's books are absolutely ruthless in her fiction, and mystery and the Crooked House just backs this fact.

