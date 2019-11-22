Agatha Christie: Three Engaging Mystery Novels By The British Author

Agatha Christie is considered to be the Queen of Mystery. Agatha's mystery novels never fail to blow the mind of the reader. Her words and description of the characters is wondrous The subtle, and patient approach towards establishing the situations and the environment taken by the British author leaves the reader awestruck in their imagination. Here are the three must-read mystery novels of Agatha Christie.

Murder on the Orient Express

The executive and exotic setting of a luxury train is what makes this classic murder mystery one of the best Agatha Christie novels. The storyline revolves around detective Poirot travelling back to London and meeting a passenger on the Orient Express who believes that his life is in danger. The passenger tries to hire Poirot to protect him, but the detective refuses. The plot gains momentum with the murder of the passenger, and now Poirot has to find out who among the numerous suspects in the train killed the passenger. This mystery-thriller was also recreated into a beautiful movie recently with the same name.

Also Read | Agatha Christie's books and plays that were adapted to the silver screen

And then there were none

This book is considered amongst the most engaging novels of the writer. The characters in the book are on an island and get murdered one by one. This murder mystery is too thrilling to handle as the story transcends to another level towards the climax. From the suicides to unknown gunshots, the novel has all the elements of a perfect mystery.

Also Read | Ali Fazal begins preparation for Agatha Christie's 'Death on the Nile'

Death on the Nile

Reportedly, this novel of the British author is going to be adapted into a movie soon. The book sends the reader back to the 70s. The events in the book take place on a luxury cruise in Egypt. While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot has to investigate the murder of a beautiful heiress.

Also Read | Gothic novels that are a classic and must be read by bibliophiles

Also Read | Books: Top novels written by famous British authors that you must read