Kolkata Man Orders Communist Manifesto Online, Receives Bhagavad Gita Instead

In an unusual incident, a man from Kolkata had ordered "Communist Manifesto" book from Amazon but was surprised to find the sacred Bhagavad Gita after opening the delivery packet.

Suthirtho Das who ordered the Communist Manifesto on Wednesday had received confirmation of his order from Amazon. While he was in the office on Saturday, he received a call from Amazon asking him to reject the order upon delivery since the parcel had a wrong book delivered. He couldn't do so as requested by Amazon associate as he was in office and the book was to arrive at his residence. Upon reaching home, when he checked the delivered packet- it said Communist Manifesto on the invoice, but upon opening the packet, he was shocked to find an old book, an abridged version of the Bhagavad Gita.

Das has shared the incident on Facebook:

An earlier goof-up had turned out better for the customer

There have been several instances of wrong delivery by the E-commerce platforms however the one that wins all is of the incident when Pune based Gautam Rege ordered a skin lotion worth Rs 300 but instead found a Bose Soundsport Wireless Headphones worth Rs 19,000 upon opening the Amazon delivered packet. The story doesn't end here. What's more interesting is the man communicates the goof-up with Amazon anticipating that the E-commerce platform will replace the order with the right one. But to his surprise, Amazon refused to take back the order as it was "non-returnable" order.